France's parliament is divided among far-left, center and far-right, as no single political faction even neared the majority needed to form a government.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has three years left of his term, anticipated that his decision to call snap elections would give the country a "moment of clarification," according to The Associated Press, but the results told a different story.

This, less than three weeks before the start of the Summer Olympics in Paris, puts France at the center of international attention.

Second-round results tallied early Monday showed that a leftist coalition surged to take the most seats in parliament, according to The AP.

Macron's centrists have the second-largest faction, forcing the president to have to form alliances to run the government. Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, meanwhile, finished in third after political efforts to keep its candidates away from power.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said he would offer his resignation Monday, although he could stay on through the Olympics or beyond if needed.

Official results released early Monday showed that all three main blocs fell far short of the 289 seats required to control the 577-seat National Assembly, which is the more powerful of France's two legislative chambers.

Just over 180 seats will now be held by the New Popular Front leftist coalition, while Macron's centrist alliance have more than 160 seats and Le Pen's far-right National Rally and its allies hold more than 140 seats.

