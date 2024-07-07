French elections: Riots erupt after left-wing coalition projected to win plurality of seats

Crowds of protesters and celebrators flooded the streets of Paris as French election results began pouring in on Sunday.

On Sunday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his intent to resign after a far-left political coalition was posed to win a plurality of French parliamentary seats. The coalition had unexpectedly assembled before the snap elections began.

Tens of thousands of left-wing demonstrators gathered in Paris's Place de la République on Sunday night to celebrate the news. Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition is projected to take second place.

The results were a huge upset for conservatives in France, who had hoped that Marine Le Pen's National Rally would take power.

Social media footage shows massive bonfires in Parisian streets as authorities confronted demonstrators while wearing riot gear.

Tear gas was released as rowdy protesters were arrested. Protesters were also recorded throwing Molotov cocktails in the streets and setting off smoke bombs.

The left-wing coalition, which is called the Popular Front, is made up of France's Socialist Party, the French Communist Party, a green political party called the Ecologists and France Unbowed.

The bloc has pledged to institute a number of measures if elected, including scrapping Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron's pension reform and working towards establishing "a right to retire" at 60 years old.

The coalition also pledges to increase wages for public sector employees, establish a wealth tax and raise France's minimum wage.

