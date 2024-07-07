Expand / Collapse search
French elections: Riots erupt after left-wing coalition projected to win plurality of seats

Large fires were seen burning in the streets of Paris

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Rioters take to the streets after French election results pour in: video Video

Rioters take to the streets after French election results pour in: video

Riots erupted after the results of the French elections began pouring in on Sunday, with Parisian police unleashing tear gas and attempting to quell crowds. (Source: Reuters)

Crowds of protesters and celebrators flooded the streets of Paris as French election results began pouring in on Sunday.

On Sunday, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced his intent to resign after a far-left political coalition was posed to win a plurality of French parliamentary seats. The coalition had unexpectedly assembled before the snap elections began.

Tens of thousands of left-wing demonstrators gathered in Paris's Place de la République on Sunday night to celebrate the news. Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron's centrist coalition is projected to take second place.

The results were a huge upset for conservatives in France, who had hoped that Marine Le Pen's National Rally would take power. 

Split image of french officers and rioters

Riots broke out in Paris as election results began rolling in. (Reuters)

Social media footage shows massive bonfires in Parisian streets as authorities confronted demonstrators while wearing riot gear. 

Tear gas was released as rowdy protesters were arrested. Protesters were also recorded throwing Molotov cocktails in the streets and setting off smoke bombs.

French police near fire

Demonstrators started bonfires and threw Molotov cocktails in apparent support of France's left-wing coalition. (Reuters)

The left-wing coalition, which is called the Popular Front, is made up of France's Socialist Party, the French Communist Party, a green political party called the Ecologists and France Unbowed.

The bloc has pledged to institute a number of measures if elected, including scrapping Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron's pension reform and working towards establishing "a right to retire" at 60 years old.

French police reacting to fire

French police wore riot gear while handling the protests. (Reuters)

The coalition also pledges to increase wages for public sector employees, establish a wealth tax and raise France's minimum wage.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.