Biden staff prepped him on how to enter, exit fundraiser room: report

President Biden's staffers reportedly prepare him with meticulous details on how to enter and exit fundraiser event spaces.

According to a copy of the instructions obtained by Axios, Biden's aides created a document that read in bold letters, "Walk to podium." With the White House insignia, it included photos showing a clear pathway to the podium.

Axios cited some Democrats who attended or helped set up events for Biden in recent months as wondering whether the meticulous attention to detail is more of a reflection of the 81-year-old president's limitations.

"I staffed a simple fundraiser at a private residence, but they treated it like it was a NATO summit with his movements," one person, who reportedly staffed a Biden event in the past 18 months, told Axios.

TRUMP APPROVAL RATING TOPS 50% AS HE LEADS BIDEN ON VOTERS' TOP TWO ISSUES: POLL

Axios obtained a copy of a five-page document template that the White House reportedly sends to staffers to prepare the president.

The document reportedly also usually included a large picture of the event space on each page. The messages "View from podium," and "View from audience" are written.

BIDEN NOTES 'WORLD'S LOOKING TO AMERICA' AS HE FACES SCRUTINY BEFORE HOSTING NATO SUMMIT

Biden's disastrous debate performance against former President Trump in Atlanta has prompted serious concerns from within the Democratic Party about the president's viability to run for a second term. The White House insists that these detailed instructions for the 81-year-old president are nothing out of the ordinary.

"High levels of detail and precision are critical to presidential advance work – regardless of who is president – and these are basic approaches that are used by any modern advance team, including the Vice President’s office and agencies," White House senior deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to the president Andrew Bates said in a statement to Fox News Digital, reacting to the report. "And then-Vice President Biden’s team did the same, as did other principals, during the second term of the Obama-Biden Administration."

"These documents are standard logistical briefing materials and photos for any principal including the Vice President," Vice President Harris' communications director Kirsten Allen added.