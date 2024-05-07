Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Federal judge postpones Trump's classified records trial indefinitely

The trial was set to begin May 20

Brooke Singman By Brooke Singman , David Spunt Fox News
Published
Former President Trump’s classified records trial stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation has been postponed indefinitely, Fox News has learned. 

The trial was set to begin on May 20, but U.S. district judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida Aileen Cannon postponed that date Tuesday. 

Trump was charged out of Smith’s investigation into his retention of classified materials. Trump pleaded not guilty to all 37 felony charges from Smith’s probe, including willful retention of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and false statements.

Trump was also charged with an additional three counts as part of a superseding indictment out of the investigation — an additional count of willful retention of national defense information and two additional obstruction counts. 

Trump pleaded not guilty. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

