Fox News Politics: Death of a titan

Welcome to Fox News’ Politics newsletter with the latest political news from Washington D.C. and updates from the 2024 campaign trail .

Subscribe now to get Fox News Politics newsletter in your inbox .

What's happening:

-Fauci set to be grilled for the first time by a Republican House Majority for the first time…

-DeSantis & Newsom square off in televised debate tonight on Hannity. Follow the Fox News live blog for the latest updates…

-Grand Central Station shut down by Pro-Palestinian protests…

Kissinger: Divisive legacy

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger died at his home in Connecticut on Wednesday. He was 100.

The German-born American served as a diplomat, academic and presidential adviser, and continued to impact American politics in the private sector after leaving office. His stamp on U.S. foreign policy spanned decades and he was responsible – for better or worse – for systematically changing the standing of the U.S., China, Russia and others.

After the news of his death broke, dignitaries from around the world commented on his life and legacy. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called Kissinger's death a "huge loss."

But not everyone spoke well of the deceased diplomat. Virginia Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly said it was time to reassess Kissinger's legacy. "His indifference to human suffering will forever tarnish his name and shape his legacy," Connolly posted on X.

‘GOOD RIDDANCE’: Rolling Stone, other liberal outlets jubilant over Kissinger's death …Read more

Capitol Hill

BACK IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Fauci set to be grilled by House GOP majority for first time …Read more

'THIS WILL HAUNT THEM': Santos torches Dems ahead of House expulsion vote, teases call to remove progressive House member …Read more

GETTING SCHOOLED: Jim Banks blasts college professors who criticized him over antisemitism letter …Read more

‘CHERRY PICKING’: Expert blows up left's favorite narrative on guns after tense Senate floor exchange …Read more

FINGERPRINTS: GOP bill would mandate fingerprinting for kids crossing the border illegally …Read more

FULL STEAM AHEAD: House GOP to huddle Friday discussing vote on formalizing Biden impeachment inquiry: Sources …Read more

Tales from the Campaign Trail

GAGGED: Appeals court reinstates order restricting Trump during NY fraud trial …Read more

NO MORE 'DRAMA': Nikki Haley's first campaign ad calls for 'moral clarity,' leaving behind past 'chaos' …Read more

PRIME-TIME SHOWDOWN: What DeSantis, Newsom aim to gain from 'Hannity' debate …Read more

‘IF NECESSARY’: Kamala Harris reveals she would 'of course' inform the American public if there was a 'problem' with Biden …Read more

IT'S THE ECONOMY STUPID: Democratic strategist declares voters are 'wrong' for not giving Biden enough credit on the economy …Read more

Across America

PRO-LIFE LEGISLATION: Ohio Secretary of State consulted anti-abortion groups while drafting Issue 1 ballot language …Read more

'YOU CAN'T HIDE': Pro-Palestinian demonstrators shout at Hillary Clinton outside Columbia class …Read more

ELECTION INDICTMENT: Arizona Republican officials charged over delayed certification of 2022 election results …Read more

‘EXCITING PLANS’: Top American university hosts controversial official who praised CCP …Read more

WHICH IS IT: CBS says economy 'better' than government thought after reporting people need 'extra $11,400' to afford basics …Read more

TRAIN DOWN: Grand Central Station shut down due to Palestinian protests …Read more