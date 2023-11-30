Go Back
  • Published
    33 Images

    Henry Kissinger: A Life in Pictures

  • Henry Kissinger is shown with his brother Walter as children.
    Henry, 11, is shown with  his brother Walter, 10. According to his aunt and uncle in an interview at their home, Dr. Henry Kissinger showed no signs of greatness when he was a child in pre-war Germany. He was just a nice Jewish boy. 
    Bettmann Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Richard Nixon watches as Henry Kissinger is sworn-in
    As US President Richard Nixon watches, Henry Kissinger  is sworn-in,  by Chief Justice of the US Warren E Burger (1907 - 1995), as the 56th US Secretary of State, in the White House's East Room, Washington DC, September 22, 1973. Also present is Kissinger's mother, Paula Kissinger (inee Stern, 1901 - 1998). 
    As US President Richard Nixon watches, Henry Kissinger  is sworn-in / Getty Images
  • Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger are photographed.
    President Richard Nixon with National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger at the Waldorf-Astoria.  
    Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
  • SIXTY MINUTES episode with Henry Kissinger and Richard Nixon
    Kissinger and Nixon in August 25, 1970. 
    CBS via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger dines with Zhou Enlai
    U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger accepts food from Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai during a state banquet in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. 
    Bettmann Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and President Gerald Ford talk in the White House
    Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and President Gerald Ford talk in the White House residence 1974 in Washington, DC.
    David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • President Richard Nixon and Russian leader Leonid Brezhnev watch as US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger signs the treaty
    President Richard Nixon and Russian leader Leonid Brezhnev watch as US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger signs the treaty May 26, 1972 in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Brezhnev and Nixon signed the SALT treaty, freezing certain U.S. and Soviet weapons systems. 
    Dirck Halstead/Liaison / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger shakes hand with Le Duc Tho
    US National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger shakes hand with Le Duc Tho, leader of North-vietnamess delegation, after the signing of a ceasefire agreement in Vietnam war, January 23, 1973, in Paris.
     -/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Gerald Ford and Henry Kissinger walk outside of the White House
    President Gerald Ford and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, conversing, on the grounds of the White House, Washington DC, August 16, 1975. 
    Thomas O'Halloran/PhotoQuest/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • President Gerald R. Ford listens to Secretary Of State Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office
    President Gerald R. Ford listens to Secretary Of State Henry Kissinger at his desk in the Oval Office as they discuss the S.S. Mayaguez indicent in May 1975 in the West Wing of the White House, Washington, D.C. The S.S. Mayaguez, with a crew of 38 servicemen, was seized off Cambodia by the newly empowered Khmer Rouge. 
    David Hume Kennerly/ Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Henry and Nancy Kissinger smile for a photo.
    Henry and his wife, Nancy Kissinger circa 1980 in New York. 
    PL Gould/Images/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger and wife Nancy Kissinger
    Henry Kissinger and wife Nancy Kissinger circa 1988 in New York City. 
    Robin Platzer/IMAGES/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger and David Kissinger at graduation
    Father and son, Henry Kissinger and David Kissinger at graduation from Concord Academy, Massachusetts, 1st June 1979. 
    Mikki Ansin/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Dr. Henry Kissinger receiving his Nobel Peace Prize
    Dr. Henry Kissinger receiving his Nobel Peace Prize from Mr Thomas Byrne, US Ambassador to Norway, at Claridge's Hotel, London. Mr Byrne accepted the prize on Dr Kissinger's behalf when the Secretary State was unable to attend the Oslo ceremony. Dr Kissinger shared the 1973 Noble Peace Prize with Le Duc Tho, North Vietnam's negotiator at the Vietnam peace talks. 
    PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger checks his glasses
    U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger appears before the Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington to urge approval of President Gerald Ford's request for military and humanitarian aid to South Vietnam. 
    Bettmann Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Geishas entertain Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
    Geishas entertain Secretary of State Henry Kissinger 1974 in Kyota, Japan. 
    David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger and James Schlesinger sit beside each other
    Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Secretary of Defense James Schlesinger sit alike as they listen to President Ford deliver his State of the World address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol. 
    Bettmann Archive via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger visits the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum
    Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger visits the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Dec. 9, 1981.  
     Ted Dully/The Boston Globe via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Richard Nixon meets with Henry Kissinger
    US President Richard Nixon meets with National Security Advisor, Henry Kissinger on the Colonnade outside the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, September 16, 1972. 
    White House via CNP/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger with Mao Tse-Tung
    Copy of President Ford Secretary of State Henry Kissinger with Mao Tse-Tung; Chairman of Chinese Communist Party, during a visit to the Chairman's residence. 
    Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jimmy Carter, Henry Kissinger, and Walter Mondale as they meet for a foreign policy briefing
    US President-elect Jimmy Carter, US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and Vice President-elect Walter Mondale as they meet for a foreign policy briefing, Plains, Georgia, November 11, 1976.  
    Consolidated News Photos/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • President Ronald Reagan and former Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger whisper
    President Ronald Reagan and former Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger  whisper during a meeting in 1983 in Washington, DC. Secretary of State George Schultz (L, rear) and Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger (R) also attend. 
    David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • George W. Bush waves to journalists as he stands next to Henry Kissinger
    Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush  waves to journalists as he stands next to Henry Kissinger  at a porch in the Governor's mansion in Autstin, Texas, 12 July 2000. Bush confered with Kissinger at the mansion for about an hour before holding a short press conference.   
    ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Barack Obama smiles alongside Henry Kissinger
    U.S. President Barack Obama smiles while meeting with current and former diplomatic and national security officials including James Baker, former U.S. Secretary of State, left, and Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State, to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015. 
    Andrew Harrer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump speaks with Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office.
    President Donald Trump sits with Dr. Henry Kissinger, while speaking to gathered press, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC Tuesday October 10, 2017.
    Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden and Henry Kissinger shake hands
    US Vice President Joe Biden and  Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Ronald S. Lauder at the 2016 World Jewish Congress Herzl Award Dinner at The Pierre Hotel on November 9, 2016 in New York City.   
    Shahar Azran/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger laughs with Chinese President Jiang Zemin
    Former US Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger laughs 30 October as Chinese President Jiang Zemin reacts to interpreter Xu Hui's(C) translation of Kissinger's comments during a speaking engagement at the Asian Society in Washington, DC. Jiang is on a six-city, eight-day US tour which included a summit with US President Bill Clinton 29 October.  
    TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger talk during the Sinai II negotiations
    Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger talk during the Sinai II negotiations, which resulted in land being returned to Egypt in 1975 in Alexandria, Egypt.  
    David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Mikhail Gorbatchev and Henry Kissinger
    Mikhail Gorbachev and Henry Kissinger in Moscow, 1992.  
    Vlastimir Nesic SHONE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Princess Diana of Wales sits alongside Henry Kissinger
    Princess Diana of Wales receives an award alongside Henry Kissinger in New York in December 1995.
     Pool Photograph/Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Golda Meir alongside Henry Kissinger
    Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir and Henry Kissinger in 1974. 
    William KAREL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Margaret Thatcher sits With Henry Kissinger
    British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher with Henry Kissinger.
    Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Henry Kissinger waits to attend a photo call
    Henry Kissinger at the Nanjing University on June 23, 2007 in Nanjing of Jiangsu Province, China.
    China Photos/Getty Images / Getty Images
