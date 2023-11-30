Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
Henry Kissinger: A Life in Pictures
- Henry, 11, is shown with his brother Walter, 10. According to his aunt and uncle in an interview at their home, Dr. Henry Kissinger showed no signs of greatness when he was a child in pre-war Germany. He was just a nice Jewish boy.read more
- As US President Richard Nixon watches, Henry Kissinger is sworn-in, by Chief Justice of the US Warren E Burger (1907 - 1995), as the 56th US Secretary of State, in the White House's East Room, Washington DC, September 22, 1973. Also present is Kissinger's mother, Paula Kissinger (inee Stern, 1901 - 1998).read more
- President Richard Nixon with National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger at the Waldorf-Astoria.read more
- Kissinger and Nixon in August 25, 1970.read more
- U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger accepts food from Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai during a state banquet in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.read more
- Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and President Gerald Ford talk in the White House residence 1974 in Washington, DC.read more
- President Richard Nixon and Russian leader Leonid Brezhnev watch as US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger signs the treaty May 26, 1972 in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Brezhnev and Nixon signed the SALT treaty, freezing certain U.S. and Soviet weapons systems.read more
- US National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger shakes hand with Le Duc Tho, leader of North-vietnamess delegation, after the signing of a ceasefire agreement in Vietnam war, January 23, 1973, in Paris.read more
- President Gerald Ford and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, conversing, on the grounds of the White House, Washington DC, August 16, 1975.read more
- President Gerald R. Ford listens to Secretary Of State Henry Kissinger at his desk in the Oval Office as they discuss the S.S. Mayaguez indicent in May 1975 in the West Wing of the White House, Washington, D.C. The S.S. Mayaguez, with a crew of 38 servicemen, was seized off Cambodia by the newly empowered Khmer Rouge.read more
- Henry and his wife, Nancy Kissinger circa 1980 in New York.read more
- Henry Kissinger and wife Nancy Kissinger circa 1988 in New York City.read more
- Father and son, Henry Kissinger and David Kissinger at graduation from Concord Academy, Massachusetts, 1st June 1979.read more
- Dr. Henry Kissinger receiving his Nobel Peace Prize from Mr Thomas Byrne, US Ambassador to Norway, at Claridge's Hotel, London. Mr Byrne accepted the prize on Dr Kissinger's behalf when the Secretary State was unable to attend the Oslo ceremony. Dr Kissinger shared the 1973 Noble Peace Prize with Le Duc Tho, North Vietnam's negotiator at the Vietnam peace talks.read more
- U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger appears before the Senate Appropriations Committee in Washington to urge approval of President Gerald Ford's request for military and humanitarian aid to South Vietnam.read more
- Geishas entertain Secretary of State Henry Kissinger 1974 in Kyota, Japan.read more
- Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and Secretary of Defense James Schlesinger sit alike as they listen to President Ford deliver his State of the World address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol.read more
- Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger visits the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Dec. 9, 1981.read more
- US President Richard Nixon meets with National Security Advisor, Henry Kissinger on the Colonnade outside the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, September 16, 1972.read more
- Copy of President Ford Secretary of State Henry Kissinger with Mao Tse-Tung; Chairman of Chinese Communist Party, during a visit to the Chairman's residence.read more
- US President-elect Jimmy Carter, US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, and Vice President-elect Walter Mondale as they meet for a foreign policy briefing, Plains, Georgia, November 11, 1976.read more
- President Ronald Reagan and former Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger whisper during a meeting in 1983 in Washington, DC. Secretary of State George Schultz (L, rear) and Secretary of Defense Casper Weinberger (R) also attend.read more
- Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush waves to journalists as he stands next to Henry Kissinger at a porch in the Governor's mansion in Autstin, Texas, 12 July 2000. Bush confered with Kissinger at the mansion for about an hour before holding a short press conference.read more
- U.S. President Barack Obama smiles while meeting with current and former diplomatic and national security officials including James Baker, former U.S. Secretary of State, left, and Henry Kissinger, former U.S. Secretary of State, to discuss the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Nov. 13, 2015.read more
- President Donald Trump sits with Dr. Henry Kissinger, while speaking to gathered press, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC Tuesday October 10, 2017.read more
- US Vice President Joe Biden and Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Ronald S. Lauder at the 2016 World Jewish Congress Herzl Award Dinner at The Pierre Hotel on November 9, 2016 in New York City.read more
- Former US Secretary of State Dr. Henry Kissinger laughs 30 October as Chinese President Jiang Zemin reacts to interpreter Xu Hui's(C) translation of Kissinger's comments during a speaking engagement at the Asian Society in Washington, DC. Jiang is on a six-city, eight-day US tour which included a summit with US President Bill Clinton 29 October.read more
- Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger talk during the Sinai II negotiations, which resulted in land being returned to Egypt in 1975 in Alexandria, Egypt.read more
- Mikhail Gorbachev and Henry Kissinger in Moscow, 1992.read more
- Princess Diana of Wales receives an award alongside Henry Kissinger in New York in December 1995.read more
- Israeli Prime Minister, Golda Meir and Henry Kissinger in 1974.read more
- British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher with Henry Kissinger.read more
- Henry Kissinger at the Nanjing University on June 23, 2007 in Nanjing of Jiangsu Province, China.read more
Henry Kissinger: A Life in Pictures
Move Forward
- Henry Kissinger: A Life in Pictures