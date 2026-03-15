Pentagon identifies 6 US airmen killed in refueling tanker crash in Iraq after mid-air collision

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The Pentagon has identified six U.S. service members who were killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during a combat mission in support of Operation Epic Fury .

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, took place in "friendly" airspace during an unspecified incident involving another aircraft. While the other plane landed safely, the KC-135 crashed. Military officials said the incident was not due to hostile or friendly fire and remains under investigation.

The airmen were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida and the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio , according to U.S. government and state officials.

Those killed were Maj. John "Alex" Klinner, 33; Capt. Ariana Savino, 31; Tech. Sgt. Ashley Pruitt, 34; Capt. Seth Koval, 38; Capt. Curtis Angst, 30; and Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28.

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Maj. John ‘Alex’ Klinner

Maj. John "Alex" Klinner, 33, leaves behind three small children — 7-month-old twins and a 2-year-old son, his brother-in-law, James Harrill, confirmed.

A graduate of Auburn University and an eight-year U.S. Air Force veteran from Birmingham, Alabama, Klinner had recently moved with his family into a new home, according to his wife, Libby Klinner.

"It's kind of heartbreaking to say: He was just a really good dad and really loved his family a lot — like a lot," Harrill said.

An outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, Klinner was also known for helping others. Harrill recalled that when he last saw him in January during a family wedding, Klinner helped shovel Harrill’s vehicle out of the snow.

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"Alex was one of those guys that had this steady command about him," Harrill said. "He was literally one of the most kind, giving people."

Libby Klinner said her heart is broken for their children, who will grow up not knowing their father.

"They won't get to see firsthand the way he would jump up to help in any way he could," she wrote in a post. "They won't see how goofy and funny he was. They won't witness his selflessness, the way he thought about everyone else before himself. They won't get to feel the deep love he had for them."

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Klinner was assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida, though Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said he was stationed in Birmingham.

Capt. Ariana Savino

Capt. Ariana Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington, was also assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base.

Savino was among the crew members aboard the KC-135 refueling aircraft when it crashed in western Iraq.

Tech. Sgt. Ashley Pruitt

Tech. Sgt. Ashley Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky , was the third member of the MacDill-based crew killed in the crash.

Pruitt served with the 6th Air Refueling Wing and was deployed as part of the mission when the aircraft went down.

Capt. Seth Koval

Capt. Seth Koval, 38, served as a KC-135R Stratotanker Instructor Pilot with the 166th Air Refueling Squadron at the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus, Ohio.

The Ohio National Guard said Koval was an aircraft commander with 19 years of service. While the Ohio National Guard listed his home in Stoutsville, Ohio, the U.S. government listed his hometown as Mooresville, Indiana .

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A graduate of Purdue University, Koval first enlisted in 2006 as a machinist with the Indiana National Guard’s 122nd Fighter Wing before transferring to the Ohio Air National Guard in 2017. He earned his commission in 2018 and completed instructor pilot upgrade in 2024. Over the course of his career, Koval logged 2,076 total flight hours, including 443 combat hours.

Capt. Curtis Angst

Capt. Curtis Angst, 30, served as a KC-135R pilot with the 166th Air Refueling Squadron at the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus, Ohio.

While the Ohio National Guard listed his home as Columbus, the U.S. government listed his hometown as Wilmington, Ohio. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a degree in aerospace engineering, Angst initially enlisted in the Ohio Air National Guard in 2015 as a vehicle maintenance technician with the 123rd Air Control Squadron.

He earned his commission in 2021, completed undergraduate pilot training in 2023, and qualified as a KC-135R pilot in April 2024. During his career, Angst logged 880 total flight hours, including 67 combat hours.

Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons

Tech. Sgt. Tyler Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, served as a KC-135R Boom Operator with the 166th Air Refueling Squadron. He was responsible for transferring fuel from the tanker to receiver aircraft during missions.

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Simmons entered the Air Force in 2017 and initially served in security forces before transitioning to aviation in 2022. He became a mobility force aviator in 2023 and reached the rank of Technical Sergeant on May 1, 2023. During his career, Simmons logged 779 total flight hours, including 230.4 combat hours.

Simmons’ family told WCMH-TV in Columbus they were devastated by the loss.

"Tyler's smile could light up any room, his strong presence would fill it. His parents, grandparents, family and friends are grief stricken for the loss of life," they said.

Ohio Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Matthew S. Woodruff said the state is mourning the loss of the three "remarkable" Ohio airmen.

"Today we mourn the loss of three remarkable Airmen whose service and commitment embodied the very best of our Ohio National Guard," Woodruff said.

U.S. Central Command said the aircraft crashed during a combat mission over western Iraq in "friendly" territory. Military officials stated that the incident involved an unspecified interaction with another aircraft that landed safely and that the crash was not caused by hostile or friendly fire.

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The KC-135 Stratotanker refuels other aircraft in midair, allowing them to fly longer distances and sustain operations without landing. The aircraft can also be used to transport wounded personnel and conduct surveillance missions.

The Congressional Research Service says the Air Force had 376 KC-135 aircraft last year, including 151 on active duty, 163 in the Air National Guard and 62 in the Air Force Reserve. The aircraft has been in service for more than 60 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.