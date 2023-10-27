Expand / Collapse search
New York City

New York's Grand Central Terminal closes temporarily due to ceasefire rally

The demonstrators were seen chanting, 'Ceasefire now, ceasefire now'

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters temporarily shuttered the doors of New York City's Grand Central Station as they gathered in the main concourse and called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The transit authority announced the temporary closure of the main depot station in the city, encouraging residents to find alternative methods.

Jewish and Palestinians protesters

Thousands of Jewish and Palestinians protesters take over the Grand Central lobby during protest demanding immediate ceasefire of attacks to Gaza by Israeli forces, on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in New York.  (Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Palestinians Should Be Free" banner

A banner reading "Palestinians Should Be Free" is seen as people demonstrate calling for a cease-fire amid war between Israel and Hamas, at Grand Central Station in New York City on October 27, 2023. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The MTA advised customers to consider traveling to and from Penn Station as an alternative.

"Grand Central Terminal is closed due to a demonstration in the area," Metro-North Railroad wrote in an X post on Friday evening. "Customers should travel to Harlem-125th St for Metro-North service to points north."

  • People demonstrate
    Image 1 of 2

    People demonstrate calling for a cease-fire amid war between Israel and Hamas, at Grand Central Station in New York City on October 27, 2023. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

  • NYPD officers
    Image 2 of 2

    Thousands of people, both Israeli and Palestinians, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip, entered southern Israel in a surprise attack leading Israel to declare war on Hamas in Gaza the following day. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The protests started around 6 p.m., WABC-TV reported.

Jewish Voice for Peace, a national Jewish anti-Zionist group, said it was holding a protest at the station.

The hundreds of protesters swarming the station wore black T-shirts with the words 'Jews Say Cease Fire Now' on them.

People demonstrate

People demonstrate calling for a cease-fire amid war between Israel and Hamas, at Grand Central Station in New York City on October 27, 2023.  ( KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Social media videos from the rally showed demonstrators chanting, "No more weapons, no more war."

"Ceasefire now, ceasefire now," protesters yelled.

Some participants held signs that read 'Never Again for Anyone' and 'Palestine Should be Free'. 

Other videos showed the New York Police Department (NYPD) arresting protesters.

Cuffed protesters arrested

Cuffed protesters arrested during a demonstration calling for a ceasefire amid war between Israel and Hamas, have been transported by NYPD at Grand Central Station in New York City on October 27, 2023.  (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that they do not have the total number of arrests yet.

Last week, Jewish Voice for Peace organized a demonstration at the U.S. Capitol that led to about 300 arrests.

Fox News' Brie Stimpson contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

