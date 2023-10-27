New York's Grand Central Terminal closes temporarily due to ceasefire rally

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters temporarily shuttered the doors of New York City's Grand Central Station as they gathered in the main concourse and called for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The transit authority announced the temporary closure of the main depot station in the city, encouraging residents to find alternative methods.

The MTA advised customers to consider traveling to and from Penn Station as an alternative.

"Grand Central Terminal is closed due to a demonstration in the area," Metro-North Railroad wrote in an X post on Friday evening. "Customers should travel to Harlem-125th St for Metro-North service to points north."

The protests started around 6 p.m., WABC-TV reported.

Jewish Voice for Peace, a national Jewish anti-Zionist group, said it was holding a protest at the station.

The hundreds of protesters swarming the station wore black T-shirts with the words 'Jews Say Cease Fire Now' on them.

Social media videos from the rally showed demonstrators chanting, "No more weapons, no more war."

"Ceasefire now, ceasefire now," protesters yelled.

Some participants held signs that read 'Never Again for Anyone' and 'Palestine Should be Free'.

Other videos showed the New York Police Department (NYPD) arresting protesters.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that they do not have the total number of arrests yet.

Last week, Jewish Voice for Peace organized a demonstration at the U.S. Capitol that led to about 300 arrests.

