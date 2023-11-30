Nikki Haley launches first campaign ad, calls for 'moral clarity,' moving on from 'chaos and drama'

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley launched her first 2024 presidential campaign ad Thursday, calling on Republicans to drop the "drama" of the past.

The 30-second television ad calls out America's adversaries abroad as well as the "chaos" in American cities and universities. Haley's campaign has made impressive strides in recent months, eclipsing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for second place in recent polls.

"A president must have moral clarity and know the difference between good and evil," Haley says in the ad. "Today, China, Russia and Iran are advancing. There's chaos in our streets and college campuses. Our security is threatened at home and abroad."

"It's time for a new generation of conservative leadership. We have to leave behind the chaos and drama of the past and strengthen our country and our pride and our purpose," she concludes.

GAME ON IN IOWA AS DESANTIS AND HALEY BATTLE FOR SECOND PLACE BEHIND TRUMP

Haley's campaign spent $10 million to spread the ad over Iowa and New Hampshire, which will be the first states to hold contests in the Republican nomination calendar.

WILL ENDORSEMENT FROM INFLUENTIAL EVANGELICAL LEADER BOOST DESANTIS IN IOWA?

The ad makes no direct mention of former President Trump, the current frontrunner in the race, although Haley has frequently associated the term "chaos" with Trump.

Haley has enjoyed a spike in support as other candidates drop out of the race. With former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.., bowing out, Haley jumped to 20% support in recent polling.

DESANTIS, HALEY, RAMASWAMY, GET PERSONAL AS THEY SIT SIDE-BY-SIDE

Trump maintains a commanding lead, however, with 42% support among likely Republican voters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haley has less than two months to make her case in the Hawkeye State before the Jan. 15 caucuses. New Hampshire will follow soon afterward on Jan. 23 with the first primary vote on the calendar.