Clinton class at Columbia disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters chanting, 'Hillary, you can't hide'

Pro-Palestinian protesters confronted Hillary Clinton outside her class at Columbia University in New York City on Wednesday, amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Video shared on X shows Clinton walking past a common area of Columbia University's International Affairs Building as demonstrators chant, "Hillary, Hillary you can’t hide, you are supporting genocide." The protest, staged outside the lecture, was said to have disrupted a class taught by the former first lady and secretary of state called "Inside the Situation Room."

According to the video shared by BreakThrough News, Clinton, also a former senator from New York, does not appear to engage with the protesters, most of whom sat on the ground holding signs with messages such as "Columbia funds apartheid" and "Viva Viva Palestine."

The demonstrators – many wearing face masks – also chanted the name of Clinton’s co-instructor, Keren Yarhi-Milo, dean and Adlai E. Stevenson professor of international relations, saying, "Can’t you see you are supporting genocide?"

NYC COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY FACULTY AND STUDENTS PROTEST SUSPENSION OF 2 FAR-LEFT GROUPS

"Take our demands, take our demands!" the student protesters shouted as Clinton and Yarhi-Milo left the lecture hall, according to another video shared online.

As both instructors walked toward the building's exit, the protesters added, "Shame on you! Shame on you!"

Another clip showed students having signs that also read, "Columbia Has Blood on Its Hands."

In response to the incident, a Columbia School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "We continue to support our students who wish to express themselves through respectful speech while at the same time we fulfill our responsibility to maintain the core activities of our school. Today was a good example of balancing these principles."

Earlier in November, Clinton and Yarhi-Milo were delivering a lecture to a hall of about 300 students about women’s involvement in peace processes when about 30 students got up halfway through and walked out in protest of the university’s alleged inability to keep pro-Palestinian students from being doxed, the New York Times reported.

They joined a group of about two dozen students who sat in the common area of the building demanding "immediate legal support for affected students" and "a commitment to student safety, well-being and privacy."

COLUMBIA STUDENT PROTESTERS STAGE WALKOUT FROM HILLARY CLINTON’S CLASS

The walkout came in response to trucks that appeared near campus aiming to expose "Columbia’s Leading Antisemites" that had attached screens showing the names and photos of students who signed a statement that justified Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israeli civilians.

The statement said in part, "The weight of responsibility for the war and casualties undeniably lies with the Israeli extremist government."

The walkout protest earlier this month happened the same day Columbia University announced a task force on student safety meant to develop "recommendations to prevent doxing, protect the identities and personal information of our students, and develop proposals to reduce tensions among various students and student organizations regarding controversial national or international events that affect our community in New York City."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the course description on Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs website, Clinton's "Inside the Situation Room" class "employs insights from diverse academic fields – including political psychology, domestic politics, and international relations – and the direct experience of high-level principals in the room to understand the key factors which underpin a nation’s most crucial decisions."

The course is said to allow "students to engage with a range of case studies and examine decision-making in a variety of historical and contemporary contexts, from the search for Osama bin Laden, to the ‘red line’ in Syria, to negotiating with Iran."