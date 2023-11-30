Fox News' Sean Hannity to host Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom in debate
Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Gavin Newsom are going head-to-head tonight in a red versus blue debate at 9 p.m. ET hosted by Sean Hannity.
Dueling Govs. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Gavin Newsom, D-Calif, will participate in a groundbreaking debate Thursday moderated by Fox News' Sean Hannity.
After a months-long public feud, DeSantis and Newsom agreed to take their issues to the debate stage where they will make their case to the nation on whether red or blue policies are best for the country.
The two-hour "Hannity" special will take place in Alpharetta, Georgia - a swing state that will play a crucial role in the upcoming 2024 election.
The highly anticipated debate comes as DeSantis is vying for the GOP nomination against frontrunner former President Donald Trump.
While the Governor has already gone head-to-head with his GOP competitors, the debate against Democrat Newsom could likely play a key role in the future of Republican Governor’s presidential aspirations, as voters get the opportunity to glimpse him in a general election.
The debate also comes amid accusations Newsom is running a “shadow campaign” amid recent trips to Israel and China, despite the Democrat saying he would not run for president against Biden in 2024.
The debate is set to air at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel and will be simulcast on Fox News Radio.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is taking on his Democrat foil, California Governor Gavin Newsom, in a prime-time Hannity debate set for Thursday night.
While the conversation will likely take many turns as the two gubernatorial rivals debate the key issues facing Americans, the pair will likely have their own hot takes on both President Biden and former President Trump.
DeSantis is the number two contender for the GOP presidential nomination, but will have to get through Trump, the frontrunner and his former political mentor, to grab the crown.
The Florida governor has been critical of Trump, warning pro-life voters that the former president will “sell you out” after Trump criticized DeSantis’ six-week abortion ban as “a terrible mistake.” DeSantis also warned that the left will “weaponize” Trump’s remarks “to try to defeat the cause of life.”
Additionally, DeSantis has criticized both Trump and Biden as “missing in action” — the current president over his “leadership” and the former president for not debating the other Republican candidates running for the party’s White House nomination.
DeSantis also suggested a one-on-one debate with Trump, saying the former president owes “it to the voters.”
"Where's Joe Biden? He's completely missing in action from leadership," DeSantis said on the debate stage in September. "And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt that set the stage for the inflation that we have."
As for Biden, DeSantis has been a vocal critic of the current Democratic president, warning in August that America might never "recover" from another four years of a Biden presidency.
"So people should know that now's the time to get it done. I think our country, if we get another four years of this, I don't know… If we recover."
"I really don't," he added.
DeSantis and Newsom will duke it out Thursday night on Hannity, likely covering a wide array of hot topics including border security, abortion, and both the current and former presidents.
Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis is also a breast cancer survivor, describing her fight against the disease as “the battle for [her] life.”
In a campaign ad released last year, Casey DeSantis described how her husband, 2024 presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis took care of her and their kids as she would underwent extensive treatment.
“He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand," she said in the spot.
"I didn't know if I was going to see my kids graduate from kindergarten, let alone going off into high school or watching them walk down the aisle, so I had him every step of the way there as a shoulder to cry on."
Casey DeSantis completed her last round of chemotherapy in January 2022, and remains cancer-free.
Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., recently accused fellow Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom of running a shadow presidential campaign, but not having the "guts to announce it."
"Let me say something that might be uncomfortable," Fetterman said at a Democratic Party dinner in Iowa. "Right now there are two additional Democrats running for Pennsylvania, excuse me, running for president right now. One, one is a congressman from Minnesota. The other one is the governor of California. They're both running for president, but only one had the guts to announce it."
Fetterman continued, "I got to tell you, let me say I got an opinion. If you are a Democrat that wants to criticize and go after Joe Biden, our president, just go ahead and write a check for Trump."
The Pennsylvania Democrat was referring to Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., who recently announced a 2024 presidential bid against President Joe Biden.
While Newsom has repeatedly stated that he would not run against Biden for the nomination, speculation continues to grow that the California Democrat is positioning himself for a bid in the case that the president halts his campaign.
The head of Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' super PAC has resigned amid internal turmoil within the organization over its strategy moving forward into 2024.
Chris Jankowski, a veteran operative in Republican politics, submitted his resignation letter, effective immediately, to the board of Never Back Down on Wednesday.
The group has played a significant role in DeSantis' bid for the presidency since he launched his campaign in May, including raising nine figures to serve as an attack dog and media juggernaut for the governor.
However, the operation has failed to help DeSantis break through the crowded Republican presidential field and be seen as the main challenger to former President Donald Trump's grip on the GOP.
According to one recent NBC News report, frustration had been building in the ranks of Never Back Down, which culminated in a heated meeting last week that nearly broke out into a fist fight.
Governor Gavin Newsom said the state will make nearly $300 million available to local municipalities to clear out homeless shelters in the Golden State.
Despite Newsom saying he cleared out more than 5,600 homeless encampments across California, California state Sen. Brian Dahle, a Republican, pushed back on statements claiming they actually “just moved them down the street.”
"The governor didn’t clear these homeless encampments; they just moved them down the street," he said. "California spends more tax dollars per homeless person than we do on our students. The homeless crisis is a national embarrassment. This governor needs to focus on real results instead of chasing presidential aspirations and gas-lighting Californians."
Newsom recently cleared out San Francisco homeless shelters ahead of Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, which the Governor admitted was prompted by the visitation of world leaders.
"I know folks are saying, 'Oh they're just cleaning up this place because all those fancy leaders are coming to town.' That's true, because it's true, but it's also true for months and months and months before APEC [Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit], we've been having conversations," the governor said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., was criticized on social media after admitting that San Francisco, nationally infamous for homelessness, timed a massive cleanup effort ahead of an important U.S.-China summit this week.
"I know folks are saying, 'Oh they're just cleaning up this place because all those fancy leaders are coming to town.' That's true, because it's true," Newsom said Thursday at the unveiling of a new program to plant trees in urban neighborhoods as part of his Clean California initiative launched in 2021.
He added, "It's also true for months and months and months before APEC, we've been having different conversations and we've raised the bar of expectation between the city, the county, and the state and our federal partners."
Many on social media expressed their outrage at video clips of Newsom acknowledging he cleaned up San Francisco to prepare for this event and wondering why it hadn't happened before.
He also claimed during his speech that this was not a one-time cleanup, but an effort to spark momentum for the Clean California beautification project that will improve the entire state of California.
He responded to a question about people who insist such efforts should have begun years ago, claiming, "We started this in July of 2021" before they knew APEC was coming and had made the announcement on the same spot.
Still, he defended the particular efforts to clean the city before APEC commenced.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined the United States Navy in 2004. A Harvard Law graduate, DeSantis earned his commission as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) officer.
DeSantis served on active duty from Sept. 2005 to Feb. 2010, including a deployment to Iraq where he was stationed as a legal advisor to Seal Team 1 from 2007 to 2008.
After leaving activity duty, DeSantis continued on in the Navy Reserve until 2019, when he took office as Florida’s 46th governor.
“There was no greater honor than knowing I was wearing the cloth of my country when I served in the military,” DeSantis said earlier this year when he announced his "Mission First" military policy, taking aim at President’s Biden’s stewardship of the national defense.
"We must restore a sense of confidence, conviction, and patriotic duty to our institutions — and that begins with our military,” DeSantis said.
DeSantis has also noted on the campaign trail that should he be elected, he would be the first president since George H.W. Bush , also a Navy veteran, “who’s actually served in a war.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was caught on video running over a Chinese child while playing a pickup basketball game during his trip to the country.
The short clip, which was shared by RNC Research, an arm of the Republican National Committee, features the California governor showing off his ball handling skills before making a move toward the basket and running right through one of the children attempting to defend him.
Newsom and the young boy can be seen tumbling to the ground, with the governor wrapping him in a bear hug and playfully patting his back as they get up.
A spokesperson for Newsom's office told Fox News Digital the incident happened while the governor was at Yuying School, a public school in Beijing, where he visited to "see farm-to-school and other agricultural science programs in China."
The mishap happened during Newsom's week-long trip to China, where the California governor met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on Wednesday. Newsom told reporters earlier this week the purposed of the trip was for "turning the page, of renewing our friendship and reengaging (on) foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future."
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis celebrated his acceptance of the endorsement of popular Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ahead of the first-in-the-nation caucus next year. "Kim Reynolds is a very beloved figure in Iowa because she's done a great job. So we've got a lot of excitement," DeSantis said Monday.
DeSantis said former President Donald Trump, who holds a wide lead over him and South Carolina's Tim Scott and Nikki Haley, has gotten a lot of sympathy from voters over what the Floridian said is indeed unfair treatment by elements of the criminal justice system.
"I think when that Alvin Bragg case came down [in Manhattan], it was just so transparently ridiculous. And to go back seven or eight years [in terms of the charges], clearly this would not have been brought for nonpolitical reasons. And so I think that he got a lot of sympathy, you know, as a result of that, in particular, maybe some of the others, too," he said.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in China meeting with CCP President Xi Jinping leading many to wonder, including a congressman from his own state, whether he is running a "shadow" campaign for president in case Democrats ultimately look for an alternative to President Biden as crises pile up on his watch at home and abroad.
The California Democrat met with Xi and other Chinese officials as part of a week-long trip he said was aimed at discussing the threat of climate change and "renewing our friendship and reengaging (on) foundational and fundamental issues that will determine our collective faith in the future."
Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., said he spoke to a moderate California Democrat colleague who seemed "not very excited" about Newsom, pointing out that Newsom is "slick" with many "rehearsed talking points" that could easily "dupe" voters.
Newsom's recent trips abroad and focus on policy over the last couple months comes as Biden continues to see crises piling up on his watch, including the border crisis , inflation, skyrocketing crime in major cities, and major foreign policy failures, including the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.
LaMalfa wasn’t alone in his speculation that Newsom is positioning himself for higher office evidenced by a flurry of social media speculation in recent days. Media, Democrat strategists, pollsters, conservative commentators and GOP Presidential candidates have commented on whether they think Newsom plans to run for president.
Calls are growing for Democrats to find an alternative to President Biden before the next election. With the first primary contests a few months away, is it too late for them to find a viable replacement?
The short answer is no, but time is running out.
Biden would either need to face a serious primary challenge now or decide to step down later. Either method would make history in the modern era.
Pathway 1: The Democratic primary
Democrats already have a process in place to find a new candidate for the general election. That is the presidential primary. Democrat voters will head to the polls from January to June next year and select a presidential nominee.
Biden already faces competition from Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Marianne Williamson for that nomination, but polling shows that Democrat voters are not enthusiastic about them. The most likely candidate is California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Rumors are also swirling around the popular governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Pathway 2: The Democratic National Convention
While Biden will appear on the primary ballot and is by far the most likely candidate to win the nomination, he can decide to step down from the race at any point.
The ideal time to complete that process would be during the Democratic National Convention in August. If Biden wins a majority of delegates but wants to step down, he could use a speech prior to the convention or even during the week to endorse another candidate.
Under Democratic Party rules, pledged delegates are not required to vote for the candidate they represent but are told to "reflect the sentiments of those who elected them," so an endorsement from Biden would be very influential.
If there are multiple candidates, but a majority voted in line with Biden’s wishes, that candidate would become the Democrats’ presidential nominee. This would be a variation on what is usually called a contested convention.
If Biden fails to convince a majority in this hypothetical, and no candidate wins the first ballot at the convention, a brokered convention would take place. Delegates are released from their pledges, so leading figures in the nominating process, like party leaders and congresspeople, would try to persuade delegates to support their preferred candidate instead.
Fox News' groundbreaking debate between Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is quickly approaching with the backdrop of the political drama unfolding in the 2024 presidential race.
As part of a two-hour "Hannity" special, Fox News' Sean Hannity will be moderating a 90-minute debate in Alpharetta, Georgia, which has emerged as a critical swing state in recent election cycles.
The audience-free debate will put a spotlight on the two governors' leadership approaches in their states and each will make the case to the nation whether red or blue policies are best for the country. Hannity will press them on key issues including the economy and inflation, immigration and the border, and crime.
The debate is set to air Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel and will be simulcast on Fox News Radio.
DeSantis trails behind former President Trump in national and state polls, however a debate against Newsom could give Americans an idea of DeSantis as a potential Republican nominee.
Newsom is seen as a potential alternative to President Biden, who has been trailing behind Trump in polls as well as losing Democratic support. Critics have made their accusations against Newsom, however, that he is running a "shadow campaign."
The Ron DeSantis presidential campaign released a statement outlining why it believes the Florida governor won Wednesday night's debate while also previewing his plan for an upcoming debate with California Gov. Gavin Newsom that he called the "biggest" debate yet.
"Ron DeSantis was victorious" in the third Republican presidential debate "by making clear that he has what it takes to fight and win for the American people as commander-in-chief, but the next debate will be the biggest one yet," DeSantis campaign manager James Uthmeier told Fox News Digital in a statement.
The statement continued, "A Newsom presidency would accelerate America’s decline, and November 30th will be the first chance to expose to a national audience just how dangerous his radical ideology would be for the country. Ron DeSantis will take this responsibility seriously and looks forward to sharing the stark contrast between his vision to revive our nation and Newsom’s blueprint for failure."
Newsom has repeatedly said he is not running for president in 2024.
DeSantis commented on his upcoming debate with Newsom, "I think what California represents, it's kind of the leftist petri dish. So, whatever the Democrats have already done in Washington, California is kind of like five years ahead of that."
DeSantis and Newsom are scheduled to face off in a debate that will air on Fox News Channel on Nov. 30, moderated by Sean Hannity.
It's a high-profile general election-style debate amid the presidential primary season, pitting two relatively young and very well-known governors of large states who have a knack for grabbing national attention.
Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom of California and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who have been trading fire for nearly two years, will tangle once again on Thursday. But this time, their slugfest will be face-to-face in prime time.
DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, and Newsom — who Republican critics charge is running a shadow campaign for the White House even though he repeatedly stomps on such speculation as "ridiculous" — will face off in a debate moderated by Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity.
The showdown is titled "DeSantis vs. Newsom: The Great Red vs. Blue State Debate." It takes place in northern Georgia, in the booming city of Alpharetta, which is part of metropolitan Atlanta. Georgia, once a deep-red state, has become a top general election battleground between the two major political parties.
