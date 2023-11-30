Fox News' Sean Hannity to host Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin Newsom in debate

PROGRAMMING ALERT: Watch the debate between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on "Hannity" on Fox News Channel at 9 pm ET.

Dueling Govs. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and Gavin Newsom, D-Calif, will participate in a groundbreaking debate Thursday moderated by Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

After a months-long public feud, DeSantis and Newsom agreed to take their issues to the debate stage where they will make their case to the nation on whether red or blue policies are best for the country.

The two-hour "Hannity" special will take place in Alpharetta, Georgia - a swing state that will play a crucial role in the upcoming 2024 election.

The highly anticipated debate comes as DeSantis is vying for the GOP nomination against frontrunner former President Donald Trump.

While the Governor has already gone head-to-head with his GOP competitors, the debate against Democrat Newsom could likely play a key role in the future of Republican Governor’s presidential aspirations, as voters get the opportunity to glimpse him in a general election.

The debate also comes amid accusations Newsom is running a “shadow campaign” amid recent trips to Israel and China, despite the Democrat saying he would not run for president against Biden in 2024.

The debate is set to air at 9 p.m. ET on Fox News Channel and will be simulcast on Fox News Radio.