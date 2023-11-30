House GOP discussing vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry

House Republicans are expected to huddle behind closed doors Friday morning to discuss holding a vote formalizing an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, Fox News Digital has learned.

Three sources familiar with discussions said GOP leaders are strongly considering a House-wide vote to approve an investigation into Biden.

The Friday morning meeting is expected to see chairmen of the three committees probing Biden and his family — Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.; Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and Ways & Means Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo. — to make their case to the House GOP Conference.

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., directed the House to open an impeachment inquiry into Biden in September, but the White House has dismissed the probe as illegitimate without a formal vote on the matter.

GOP leaders believe that holding a House-wide vote on formalizing the impeachment inquiry would make it harder for the Biden administration to resist House Republicans’ subpoenas and requests for information, one source explained.

And moderate Republicans have indicated they see enough need to investigate Biden to support Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., holding a vote on an inquiry.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., whose district is anchored in Miami, told Fox News Digital, "There's plenty of smoke coming out of the White House which justifies an impeachment inquiry."

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., whose district was narrowly won by Biden in 2020, is also supportive of opening a formal impeachment inquiry.

"Since the administration has started stonewalling in the last couple of weeks, we need the impeachment inquiry to compel them to provide information. Ultimately, this is what voters need to know come next November, and the inquiry will get information," Bacon told Fox News Digital.

The vote would just affirm House GOP support for investigating Biden and would not in itself see the president impeached.

A Republican lawmaker told Fox News Digital they believe there is enough support for such a measure to pass.

A second GOP lawmaker stressed that no decision has been made and that the formal impeachment inquiry vote was still in a "discussion" phase.

At their weekly press conference on Wednesday, GOP leaders along with Comer, Jordan and Smith laid out their case for investigating the president and his family, accusing them of profiting off of his time as vice president.

"This impeachment inquiry, led by the chairmen here today, James Comer, Jim Jordan and Jason Smith, continues to provide the American people the answers they both demand and deserve. They have found over $10 million from China, Russia, Ukraine and Romania funneled through a corrupt influence-peddling scheme to line the pockets of the Biden crime family," GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said.

"The DOJ, FBI and other federal agencies mobilized to play cover up and attack Biden's leading political opponent, Donald Trump, in a desperate effort to distract from Joe Biden's failings. And Joe Biden has lied continuously to the American people about how he was not only aware of, but was involved with and financially benefited from his family's corrupt influence-peddling schemes."

Biden and his allies have denied any wrongdoing. Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for response on a potential formal impeachment inquiry vote but did not immediately hear back. The speaker's office also did not return a request for comment.