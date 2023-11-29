Kamala Harris reveals she would 'of course' inform the American public if there was a 'problem' with Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris said she would tell the American people if there really was a problem with President Biden as voters remain overwhelmingly concerned about the president's age heading into the 2024 election.

CNBC host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Harris if she would ever reveal to the American public if there was a problem with Biden. "Do you think in your role, that you're in a position to do that?" he asked during an interview with Harris at The New York Times Dealbook Summit.

"Of course, if necessary, but there's no need for that. I don't, there is a political argument that is being made. That is not based on substance, and you’re asking me to hypothesize around what are my duties to the American people, as vice president of the United States, that are based on ethics and morals and the law. I will always follow those rules, but I am suggesting to you that it is important we not be seduced into one of the only arguments that that side of the aisle has right now.," she said.

Harris insisted their administration has "done the work."

The vice president suggested people "look at the track record of accomplishment under this president on infrastructure alone."

"Many historians would argue [that] not since Eisenhower have we seen that kind of investment in America and the creation of American jobs, not to mention recovering from an historic, economic decline because of the pandemic," she added. "One person makes the decisions ultimately on all these big issues and many that are less known, and that is the president, and in our case that is Joe Biden. He has proven himself to be able to do the work that I do believe the American people want."

Sorkin also asked Harris a question about a statement from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who said earlier on Wednesday that he didn't think President Biden was the same person that he used to talk to.

Sorkin said McCarthy "went so far as to say that when they were having the debt negotiations that he didn’t even think he was negotiating with him, that he thought he was looking at cards and that if the information effectively wasn’t on the cards, he wasn’t able to do it."

"First off, I would say that age is more than a chronological fact. I spent a whole lot of time with our president be it in the Oval Office or the Situation Room and in other places, and I can tell you, as I just mentioned, not only is he absolutely authoritative in rooms around the globe, but in the Oval Office," she said.

Voters, media pundits and prominent Democrats have expressed concern over the president's age. Washington Post columnist David Ignatius called on Biden and Harris to drop out of the election in September and argued he was too old.

"I don't think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for re-election," Ignatius wrote. "It's painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping [former President] Trump."