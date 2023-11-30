Expand / Collapse search
George Santos

Santos blasts Dems in fiery remarks ahead of expulsion vote, teases call to remove progressive House member

Expulsion vote against Santos arose from a slew of accusations, including campaign finance abuses

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Santos lashes out ahead of House expulsion vote Video

Santos lashes out ahead of House expulsion vote

Rep. George Santos lashed out at his critics ahead of a vote to expel him from Congress on Thursday

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., blasted the congressional ethics report and the upcoming vote to expel him from Congress on Thursday.

Santos held a press conference in front of the U.S. Capitol in the morning, making threats and calling on the press to investigate fellow members of Congress. He also vowed to file a motion calling for the expulsion of Rep. Jamal Bowman, D-N.Y., who pleaded guilty to falsely pulling a fire alarm this fall.

"If the House wants to start a different precedent and expel me, that is going to be the undoing of a lot of members of this body because this will haunt them in the future," he warned.

"I came in here as a mad-as-hell activist and… I got to see how the sausage is made. I get to take that story back to the American people… I'm proud of the work I put forward. If this is it, then this is it," he added, saying he would likely release a statement later in the day.

THIRD TIME THE CHARM: WILL GEORGE SANTOS SURVIVE THE LATEST MOVE TO OUST HIM FROM THE HOUSE?

Santos on House floor

Rep. George Santos blasted the congressional ethics report and the upcoming vote to expel him from Congress on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE DEMOCRATS’ GAMBIT TO EXPEL SANTOS – OR EMBARRASS THE GOP

Santos went on to say he plans to file a privileged motion for expulsion of "convicted, guilty-pleaded Congressman Jamal Bowman." He claimed that anyone else who pulled a fire alarm during a congressional hearing would have been charged with obstruction.

The expulsion vote against Santos arose from a slew of accusations against him, including campaign finance abuses.

Santos has survived two other efforts to oust him from Congress in recent weeks, but the third time may be the charm for lawmakers who believe Santos is unfit to serve.

A group of protesters with a giant balloon depicting Congressman George Santos stand for a photograph outside the U.S. Capitol building

A group of protesters stand with a giant balloon depicting Congressman George Santos outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. The group called for Santos to be expelled from Congress. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn)

The House sidetracked two previous efforts to expel Santos – never directly casting a ballot on his worthiness to be a House member. 

HUNTER BIDEN AGREES TO HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE TESTIMONY

Those who opposed the plan to expel Santos fell short of defending him, however. They instead noted that a court has never convicted Santos of alleged wrongdoing. 

Republican New York Rep. George Santos

Santos has survived two other efforts to oust him from Congress in recent weeks, but the third time may be the charm for lawmakers who believe Santos is unfit to serve. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A report from the House Ethics Committee found that Santos "used campaign funds for personal purposes" and "engaged in fraudulent conduct," among other allegations.

Article I, Section 5 of the Constitution grants each body of Congress the ultimate authority over who is sworn in, rules of proceedings, and how to discipline and "with the Concurrence of two-thirds, expel a Member."

Fox News' Michael Dorgan contributed to this report

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

