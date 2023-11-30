Rolling Stone, other liberal outlets jubilant over Kissinger's death at age 100: 'GOOD RIDDANCE'

Multiple mainstream media outlets and social media figures gave former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger mean-spirited send-offs after his recent passing.

Kissinger, who worked under Presidents Nixon and Ford, passed away Wednesday at the age of 100, prompting a wave of media reactions. Several of them painted an unflattering portrait of the government official who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for negotiating the Paris Peace Accords to end U.S. involvement in Vietnam.

Far-left outlet Rolling Stone ripped Kissinger with its report on his death, which it headlined, "Henry Kissinger, War Criminal Beloved by America’s Ruling Class, Finally Dies."

Condemning the man even further, the piece’s subheadline, "The infamy of Nixon's foreign-policy architect sits, eternally, beside that of history's worst mass murderers. A deeper shame attaches to the country that celebrates him."

On top of that, the piece’s kicker read, "GOOD RIDDANCE."

The article’s body went so far as to call Mr. Kissinger a worse murderer than Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. Author Spencer Ackerman wrote, "McVeigh, who in his own psychotic way thought he was saving America, never remotely killed on the scale of Kissinger, the most revered American grand strategist of the second half of the 20th century."

HuffPost’s report on Kissinger’s death was similar to Rolling Stone’s. The outlet titled the piece, "Henry Kissinger Was A War Criminal, But Presidents And Celebrities Smiled With Him."

The piece’s subheadline added, "The former Secretary of State, who was responsible for at least hundreds of thousands of civilian deaths, has himself died."

The body of the piece leaned into the criticism, stating, "Henry Kissinger, America’s most famous war criminal, died on Wednesday at age 100. As Secretary of State and national security adviser for Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, he micromanaged, presided over or provided crucial support to deadly conflicts on three continents."

It also attached a body count to Kissinger’s time as a government official, stating, "The estimated death toll for foreign policy follies connected to Kissinger sits between 3 million and 4 million. The 350,000 to 500,000 Cambodians killed by American bombs, however, are most directly connected to him."

Porn star Mia Khalifa turned heads on social media with her X post celebrating the official’s death. In the post, Khalifa posed topless while being covered by balloons shaped into the word "party." Her captioned alerted fans to a discount on her OnlyFans site in honor of Kissinger’s death.

She wrote, "HENRY KISSINGER IS DEAD!! To celebrate this beautiful 29th day of November use promo code: ByeBitch to get 29% off my OF this week."