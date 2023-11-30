Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Fauci set to be grilled by House GOP majority for first time

Fauci agreed to a public hearing in addition to two closed-door interviews, the COVID-19 select committee said

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci is facing the House GOP majority for the first time in a marathon two-day session behind closed doors to discuss the U.S. government’s handling of COVID-19.

Fauci, the former longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will be interviewed by the House Oversight Committee’s select subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s taking place across two days on Jan. 8 and 9, with each day set to last seven hours without accounting for breaks, the committee announced on Thursday. 

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci has agreed to testify before the House GOP's COVID-19 select committee. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Fauci also agreed to testify in a public hearing at a later date, the committee said. 

The immunologist was the most public-facing federal health official during the COVID-19 pandemic, under both the Trump and Biden administrations. President Biden ended up elevating Fauci to his top medical adviser, a position he left when he left his other role at the end of 2022.

He ended up taking a large share of blame for the negative impact of public health measures at the time, with his endorsement of lockdowns and school closures since being blamed for significant learning loss among students across the U.S.

Brad Wenstrup

Chairman Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, said Fauci's testimony was critical to his panel’s investigation of the "origin of COVID-19, coercive mandates, gain-of-function type research, scientific censorship, and more."

"It is time for Dr. Fauci to confront the facts and address the numerous controversies that have arisen during and after the pandemic," Wenstrup said in a statement. "Americans deserve trusted public health leaders who prioritize the well-being of our people over any personal or political goals."

Dr Fauci at US senate hearing on coronavirus

Fauci was widely seen as a symbol of the federal government's COVID-19 public health policies. (Susan Walsh-Pool/Getty Images)

"Thankfully, retirement from public service does not shield one from congressional oversight nor accountability to the American people. During Dr. Fauci’s upcoming testimonies, honesty is non-negotiable," he added.

Wenstrup and Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., began probing Fauci and the Biden administration in February, sending letters to Fauci and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines seeking information related to the theory that COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China.

