Elon Musk may speak to Trump aides in push to calm feud

Aides are not expecting Trump and Musk to speak to each other today

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Peter Doocy Fox News
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk may speak to White House aides Friday in an effort to calm his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump, Fox News has learned.

Musk and Trump have been arguing over social media in recent days. The blowup came after Musk started "wearing thin" on Trump for about a month, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported Friday.

White House aides told Doocy they are not expecting Trump and Musk to speak to each other today, but that Trump administration staffers might try to talk to Musk. 

"No call scheduled or had. Musk wants a call. POTUS hasn’t made a decision," a source familiar with the matter also told Fox News regarding a possible conversation between Trump and Musk.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS STAND FIRM AGAINST MUSK'S ‘KILL THE BILL’ ASSAULT ON TRUMP'S AGENDA

President Donald Trump; Elon Msuk

President Donald Trump said he was "disappointed" with Elon Musk after the billionaire criticized the Big Beautiful Bill. (Reuters)

Doocy also reported that a red Tesla vehicle that Trump bought during a Tesla demonstration on the South Lawn of the White House grounds earlier this year is now expected to be given away or sold off. 

The vehicle with Florida tags, as of Friday, remains parked near the White House on West Executive Drive.

Musk made allegations Thursday that Trump was in the Jeffrey Epstein file.

"@RealDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," Musk wrote on X. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

Musk followed the post with another, saying, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

"This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful BIll because it does not include the policies he wanted," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again."

FETTERMAN DISSES DEMOCRATS FOR SUDDENLY EMBRACING MUSK AMID TRUMP FALLOUT

Trump and Musk during Tesla demonstration

President Donald Trump bought a Tesla from Musk at the White House as a show of support earlier this year when the EV-maker faced consumer backlash over Musk's political activism. The vehicle is now expected to be given away or sold off, Fox News has learned. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

On Truth Social, Trump wrote Thursday that "Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!" Trump also said.

The feud between Musk and Trump rapidly escalated this week when Musk called the Trump-endorsed "big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination."

Musk, who has been openly critical of the proposed reconciliation bill, said Tuesday afternoon that he "just can't stand it anymore."

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on May 30, 2025

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 30. A week later, the two are publicly feuding. (Reuters/Nathan Howard)

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk added in a Tuesday afternoon post on X. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Fox News' Peter Doocy, Lucas Tomlinson, Greg Wehner and Alec Schemmel contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.