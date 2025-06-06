Elon Musk may speak to Trump aides in push to calm feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk may speak to White House aides Friday in an effort to calm his ongoing feud with President Donald Trump, Fox News has learned.

Musk and Trump have been arguing over social media in recent days. The blowup came after Musk started "wearing thin" on Trump for about a month, Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy reported Friday.

White House aides told Doocy they are not expecting Trump and Musk to speak to each other today, but that Trump administration staffers might try to talk to Musk.

"No call scheduled or had. Musk wants a call. POTUS hasn’t made a decision," a source familiar with the matter also told Fox News regarding a possible conversation between Trump and Musk.

Doocy also reported that a red Tesla vehicle that Trump bought during a Tesla demonstration on the South Lawn of the White House grounds earlier this year is now expected to be given away or sold off.

The vehicle with Florida tags, as of Friday, remains parked near the White House on West Executive Drive.

Musk made allegations Thursday that Trump was in the Jeffrey Epstein file.

"@RealDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," Musk wrote on X. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

Musk followed the post with another, saying, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

"This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful BIll because it does not include the policies he wanted," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again."

On Truth Social, Trump wrote Thursday that "Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!" Trump also said.

The feud between Musk and Trump rapidly escalated this week when Musk called the Trump-endorsed "big, beautiful bill" a "disgusting abomination."

Musk, who has been openly critical of the proposed reconciliation bill, said Tuesday afternoon that he "just can't stand it anymore."

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk added in a Tuesday afternoon post on X. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

