Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

White House stands by tax bill after Musk calls it a 'disgusting abomination'

Musk and some Republicans oppose the bill’s spending levels as Trump pushes for wide support

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
President Donald Trump thanks Elon Musk as the billionaire’s White House tenure ends Video

President Donald Trump thanks Elon Musk as the billionaire’s White House tenure ends

The Trump administration bid farewell to Elon Musk, who spent months heading the Department of Government Efficiency with the goal of slashing government spending. (Credit: X/@realdonaldtrump)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House defended the President Donald Trump-endorsed "big, beautiful bill" Tuesday after outgoing DOGE-chief Elon Musk doubled-down on his criticism of the spending bill, calling it a "disgusting abomination."

Musk, who has been openly critical of the proposed reconciliation bill, said Tuesday afternoon that he "just can't stand it anymore."

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination," Musk added in a Tuesday afternoon post on X. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

'AMERICAN HERO' OR 'FAILURE': ELON MUSK'S DOGE DEPARTURE DIVIDES CAPITOL HILL

Elon Musk and President Trump are set to hold a joint press conference following Musk’s exit from the Department of Government Efficiency and his criticism of Trump’s latest spending bill.

Elon Musk and President Trump have been divided over whether the GOP's spending bill goes far enough to cut wasteful and inefficient spending. (Getty Images)

The bill passed the House in late-May, ahead of Memorial Day, largely along party lines. However, two Republicans did vote against the measure, citing insufficient spending cuts and a rising national debt. GOP Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul has also signaled he likely will not vote in favor of the bill in its current form, citing a debt ceiling increase that is a red-line for him. 

Trump has lashed out at Paul and others for opposing the bill, but he has taken a more measured approach to Musk's criticism.

"Look, the president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Tuesday afternoon press briefing when asked about Musk's most recent criticism.

"It doesn't change the president's opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he's sticking to it," she said. 

ELON MUSK CRITICISM OF TRUMP TAX BILL FRUSTRATES SOME REPUBLICANS: 'NO PLACE IN CONGRESS'

Musk, who led the cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), previously criticized the bill during an interview with CBS, noting he was "disappointed" in the spending bill because "it undermines" all the work his DOGE team was doing.

Elon Musk Congress

Elon Musk arrives for US President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025.  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

In May, when Trump was asked about Musk's criticism of the bill on CBS, he responded, "Well, our reaction's a lot of things," before pivoting to talk about the votes needed to support pass the bill. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Number one, we have to get a lot of votes, we can’t be cutting — we need to get a lot of support and we have a lot of support," he said. "We had to get it through the House, the House was, we had no Democrats. You know, if it was up to the Democrats, they’ll take the 65 percent increase."

More from Politics