Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elon Musk

Fetterman disses Dems for suddenly embracing Musk amid Trump fallout

Fetterman says Dems need consistency after going from 'vandalizing Teslas' to celebrating Musk's opposition to the 'big, beautiful bill'

Deirdre Heavey By Deirdre Heavey Fox News
Published
close
Sen. John Fetterman asks fellow Dems to make up their minds about Elon Musk Video

Sen. John Fetterman asks fellow Dems to make up their minds about Elon Musk

The political maverick questioned Democrats' sudden support for the billionaire after 'dumping all over him.'  

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maverick Democratic Sen. John Fetterman dissed members of his own party Thursday for suddenly backing Elon Musk during his feud with President Donald Trump. 

Democrats have found an unlikely ally in Musk this week, given his public rejection of Trump's "big, beautiful bill" and a subsequent call for Trump's impeachment. 

The president has championed the legislation as fulfilling his key campaign promises, including border security, American energy production and tax cuts. 

The megabill is under consideration by both a Republican-led White House and Congress. But it has faced hiccups in the Senate this week as Republicans, including some who helped pass the bill through the House, have indicated they do not support the bill in its current form. Every House Democrat voted against the bill. 

ELON MUSK WARPATH AGAINST TRUMP'S 'BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' RATTLES HOUSE GOP

musk and fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., (left) said Democrats should make up their minds about Elon Musk.  (Reuters; Getty Images)

The national debt is at $36,214,501,400,213.64 as of June 5, according to the latest numbers published by the Treasury Department.

GOP SENATORS EXPRESS 'CONCERNS,' 'SKEPTICISM' OVER TRUMP'S SPENDING BILL AFTER MUSK RANT

Amid the setbacks, Musk has thrown a wrench into the Republican's reconciliation process through a series of fiery posts on X, the platform he bought in 2022. And Democrats were quick to coalesce behind Musk's rejection of the bill, seizing on the GOP's intraparty conflict despite their outright rejection of Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) this year. 

In the first of several posts targeting the bill, and then Trump directly, Musk said, "I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it."

Fetterman, who has built a reputation for bucking his own party on issues like immigration and support for Israel, was quick to call out the inconsistency of his fellow Democrats Thursday. 

Sen. John Fetterman closeup shot

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., talks with a reporter after a Senate luncheon at the U.S. Capitol March 11, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"The Dems, we've been dumping all over Musk and vandalizing Teslas or whatever, and now, suddenly, we might be more back into him," Fetterman said. 

Democrats began staging protests at Tesla dealerships early into Trump's second term. Tesla vehicles and dealerships have also been targeted this year in a string of violent attacks against the company, another business owned by Musk. Trump's Justice Department labeled the attacks "domestic terrorism."

And while the Pennsylvania Democrat said Musk is right for rejecting Trump's megabill, Fetterman said Thursday Democrats have to decide what they think of Musk and stick with it. 

Elon Musk in Oval Office with key to White House

Elon Musk holds the key to the White House, a gift he received from President Donald Trump, at a press conference in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., May 30, 2025.  (Reuters/Nathan Howard)

"It wasn't that long ago that Tesla was like the virtue-signaling kind of accessory for Dems," Fetterman said. "I would never want to vandalize Teslas, and the ‘big, beautiful bill’ is wrong for America. So, from my perspective, I've just tried to be consistent through that."

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., was one Democrat who acknowledged this week that Democrats should work with Musk on their shared objective to stop Trump's "big, beautiful bill."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And GOP Rep. Tim Burchett piled on the criticism of Democrats' inconsistencies, telling Fox News Digital, "It's kind of ironic to me that, a week ago, the Democrats hated Elon Musk's guts … and now they're basing everything they have on him."

Fox News Channel's Chad Pergram and Fox News Media's Dan Scully contributed to this report. 

Deirdre Heavey is a politics writer for Fox News Digital. 

More from Politics