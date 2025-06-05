Musk unleashes wild Epstein claim against Trump after being booted from DOGE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a serious bomb on social media on Thursday when he made allegations that President Donald Trump was in the Jeffrey Epstein file.

"@RealDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files," Musk wrote on X on Thursday afternoon. "That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!"

Musk followed the post with another, saying, "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out."

The former First Buddy dropped the allegation in response to a back-and-forth series of social media messages between him and Trump.

Shortly after Musk posted about Trump being in the Epstein file, Trump posted his response to Truth Social.

"I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress," Trump said, turning his attention to the Big Beautiful Bill that is before the U.S. Senate. "It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that.

"I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the president added.

Trump lambasted Musk on Thursday afternoon, saying he asked the former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head to leave.

"Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" Trump said on Truth Social.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.