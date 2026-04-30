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Ron DeSantis

DeSantis' redistricting fight gets major boost from his potential GOP successor: 'Doing the right thing'

Republicans and Democrats are locked in a nationwide gerrymandering battle for control of the House

Kiera McDonald By Kiera McDonald Fox News
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Byron Donalds backs DeSantis amid Florida redistricting fight Video

Byron Donalds backs DeSantis amid Florida redistricting fight

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., says Gov. Ron DeSantis "is doing the right thing." (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., rallied behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while blasting Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and California Gov. Gavin Newsom over redistricting efforts.

DeSantis unveiled a new congressional map this week that could give Republicans four additional seats. If approved by the Republican-led state legislature, DeSantis would then have to sign it into law before it takes effect in the 2026 midterms.

"Governor DeSantis is doing the right thing," Donalds told Fox News Digital. "I fully support what he’s doing."

Following a push led by President Donald Trump, multiple states have advanced similar redistricting efforts. But Democrats argue the strategy could backfire.

REDISTRICTING FIGHT ERUPTS AS MARYLAND DEMOCRATS MOVE TO REDRAW LONE GOP HOUSE SEAT

Rep. Byron Donalds speaking at CPAC Latino event in Hollywood, Florida

Rep. Byron Donalds of Naples speaks during CPAC Latino 2025 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on June 28, 2025. He is running for Florida governor in the 2026 election. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service)

Newsom said he hopes Florida’s redistricting effort signals the end of a nationwide push for untapped partisan advantages in redrawn congressional boundaries. Jeffries echoed those concerns, warning DeSantis could put Republican seats at risk.

Donalds said he is not paying attention to criticism from Democrats like Jeffries and Newsom.

"I don't listen to Hakeem," he said. "He's a fake tough guy. I'm not listening to Gavin. He's a terrible governor, worst in the country."

"Nobody cares about Gavin," he added.

FORMER DEMOCRATIC ADVISOR SAYS PARTY'S RHETORIC ON REDISTRICTING IS GETTING 'A LITTLE OUT OF CONTROL'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaking at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries speaks at a press conference on Department of Homeland Security funding at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 4, 2026. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Jeffries and DeSantis have traded multiple jabs over redistricting, starting with Jeffries’ "F around and find out" warning. DeSantis responded by offering to pay for his trip to Florida, and Jeffries later called him a "lame duck."

Republicans and Democrats are in a nationwide gerrymandering battle as they vie for control of the House of Representatives ahead of the upcoming elections. Both parties aim to win the House through redistricting.

Donalds argued Democrats have attempted similar map battles in the past, pointing to New York, where a Democratic-drawn congressional map was later struck down by the state’s highest court.

"Democrats have been doing this," Donalds said. "They've been doing it for a long time. They tried to write four Republican members out of New York, and the only thing that stopped them was their court of appeals."

MARYLAND HOUSE APPROVES NEW CONGRESSIONAL MAP AS SENATE LEADERS WARN OF RISKS

Gavin Newsom speaking on stage at the SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks on stage during "Networth And Chill With Guest Governor Gavin Newsom" at the 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival at the Hilton Austin in Austin, Texas, on March 15, 2026. (Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

Last week, a congressional redistricting referendum spearheaded by Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger passed, handing Virginia Democrats a key advantage.

California, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, Ohio, and Virginia have already adopted new congressional maps, redrawing districts ahead of the 2030 census.

Republicans expect to add up to nine seats through redistricting in Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri, and Texas. Democrats aim to add nine in California, Virginia, and Utah.

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A special session began Tuesday with lawmakers now considering the maps.

Fox News Digital’s Leo Briceno contributed to this report.

Kiera McDonald is a Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

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