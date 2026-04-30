DeSantis' redistricting fight gets major boost from his potential GOP successor: 'Doing the right thing'

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Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., rallied behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis while blasting Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and California Gov. Gavin Newsom over redistricting efforts.

DeSantis unveiled a new congressional map this week that could give Republicans four additional seats. If approved by the Republican-led state legislature, DeSantis would then have to sign it into law before it takes effect in the 2026 midterms.

"Governor DeSantis is doing the right thing," Donalds told Fox News Digital. "I fully support what he’s doing."

Following a push led by President Donald Trump, multiple states have advanced similar redistricting efforts. But Democrats argue the strategy could backfire.

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Newsom said he hopes Florida’s redistricting effort signals the end of a nationwide push for untapped partisan advantages in redrawn congressional boundaries. Jeffries echoed those concerns, warning DeSantis could put Republican seats at risk.

Donalds said he is not paying attention to criticism from Democrats like Jeffries and Newsom.

"I don't listen to Hakeem," he said. "He's a fake tough guy. I'm not listening to Gavin. He's a terrible governor, worst in the country."

"Nobody cares about Gavin," he added.

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Jeffries and DeSantis have traded multiple jabs over redistricting, starting with Jeffries’ "F around and find out" warning. DeSantis responded by offering to pay for his trip to Florida, and Jeffries later called him a "lame duck."

Republicans and Democrats are in a nationwide gerrymandering battle as they vie for control of the House of Representatives ahead of the upcoming elections. Both parties aim to win the House through redistricting.

Donalds argued Democrats have attempted similar map battles in the past, pointing to New York, where a Democratic-drawn congressional map was later struck down by the state’s highest court.

"Democrats have been doing this," Donalds said. "They've been doing it for a long time. They tried to write four Republican members out of New York, and the only thing that stopped them was their court of appeals."

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Last week, a congressional redistricting referendum spearheaded by Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger passed, handing Virginia Democrats a key advantage.

California, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, Ohio, and Virginia have already adopted new congressional maps, redrawing districts ahead of the 2030 census.

Republicans expect to add up to nine seats through redistricting in Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri, and Texas. Democrats aim to add nine in California, Virginia, and Utah.

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A special session began Tuesday with lawmakers now considering the maps.

Fox News Digital’s Leo Briceno contributed to this report.