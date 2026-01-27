Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Politics

Redistricting fight erupts as Maryland Democrats move to redraw lone GOP House seat

Rep. Andy Harris chairs the influential House Freedom Caucus

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
close
Gov. Moore goes after ‘untrained, unqualified’ federal agents after deadly Minneapolis shooting Video

Gov. Moore goes after ‘untrained, unqualified’ federal agents after deadly Minneapolis shooting

Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md., joins 'The Sunday Briefing' to discuss the response to the dangerous winter storm and his criticism of federal immigration enforcement operations following the deadly shooting in Minneapolis.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Maryland's lone House Republican is pledging to take Democratic leaders in his state to court if they follow through on plans that could see him booted out of Congress next year.

Lawmakers in the Old Line State's House of Delegates are set to take the first step toward drawing a new congressional map on Tuesday afternoon, which if passed, would give Democrats an edge in every district in the state.

Currently, just one House Republican represents part of Maryland — House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md.

REDISTRICTING BATTLES BREWING ACROSS THE COUNTRY AS PARTIES COMPETE FOR POWER AHEAD OF 2026 MIDTERMS

Rep. Andy Harris surrounded by reporters

Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Harris talks to reporters as he walks to the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on July 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

When asked about Democrats pushing the move last week, Harris took aim at Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's Redistricting Advisory Commission.

"His partisan gerrymandering commission certainly lived up to its name," Harris told Fox News Digital with a laugh. "They literally drew the district across a five-mile-long Bay Bridge to go into two other pieces of two other different counties."

Harris pointed out that even Maryland's Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat, criticized the new map when it was released last week.

Wes Moore speaks on Meet the Press

Gov. Wes Moore appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 7, 2025. (Shannon Finney/NBC via Getty Images)

DOJ URGES SUPREME COURT TO BLOCK CALIFORNIA MAP, CALLS NEWSOM-BACKED PLAN A RACIAL GERRYMANDER

"Look, the Senate president called it, and I quote, objectively unconstitutional. So Wes, we’ll see you in court," the conservative caucus leader said.

Meanwhile, Moore is set to testify before a committee in the Annapolis State House on Tuesday, after which the panel will vote on whether to send the new map to the full House of Delegates for a vote.

He met with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol last week to discuss the issue.

Maryland is the latest state wading into the redistricting war that has gripped the country.

Maryland state house

The Maryland State House pictured on April 22, 2025. (Jonathan Newton/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

It began last year when Texas' GOP-led legislature pushed through a new congressional map that could give Republicans as many as five new seats in the House of Representatives come the November midterms.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

California quickly followed suit with its own successful referendum to redraw its maps in favor of Democrats.

Democrats in Virginia are now eyeing ways to make their congressional map more favorable to Democrats, and North Carolina Republicans approved a new map late last year that would imperil the state's lone House Democrat.

Elizabeth Elkind is a politics reporter for Fox News Digital leading coverage of the House of Representatives. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue