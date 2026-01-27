Redistricting fight erupts as Maryland Democrats move to redraw lone GOP House seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Maryland's lone House Republican is pledging to take Democratic leaders in his state to court if they follow through on plans that could see him booted out of Congress next year.

Lawmakers in the Old Line State's House of Delegates are set to take the first step toward drawing a new congressional map on Tuesday afternoon, which if passed, would give Democrats an edge in every district in the state.

Currently, just one House Republican represents part of Maryland — House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Harris, R-Md.

When asked about Democrats pushing the move last week, Harris took aim at Maryland Gov. Wes Moore's Redistricting Advisory Commission.

"His partisan gerrymandering commission certainly lived up to its name," Harris told Fox News Digital with a laugh. "They literally drew the district across a five-mile-long Bay Bridge to go into two other pieces of two other different counties."

Harris pointed out that even Maryland's Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat, criticized the new map when it was released last week.

"Look, the Senate president called it, and I quote, objectively unconstitutional. So Wes, we’ll see you in court," the conservative caucus leader said.

Meanwhile, Moore is set to testify before a committee in the Annapolis State House on Tuesday, after which the panel will vote on whether to send the new map to the full House of Delegates for a vote.

He met with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., at the U.S. Capitol last week to discuss the issue.

Maryland is the latest state wading into the redistricting war that has gripped the country.

It began last year when Texas' GOP-led legislature pushed through a new congressional map that could give Republicans as many as five new seats in the House of Representatives come the November midterms.

California quickly followed suit with its own successful referendum to redraw its maps in favor of Democrats.

Democrats in Virginia are now eyeing ways to make their congressional map more favorable to Democrats, and North Carolina Republicans approved a new map late last year that would imperil the state's lone House Democrat.