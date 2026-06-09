Trump's DOJ pick in trouble as GOP concerns threaten confirmation

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President Donald Trump's pick to lead the Department of Justice is already facing headwinds among Senate Republicans that could derail, or outright torpedo, his confirmation process.

And the process to either confirm or deny acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to replace former Attorney General Pam Bondi is already underway in the Senate, with Trump officially sending his nomination to the upper chamber on Monday.

Blanche’s involvement in the controversial, now-defunct $2 billion anti-weaponization fund, and his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill rioters are two key breaking points for some Senate Republicans.

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His first challenge will be getting through the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., could be the pivotal vote that would make or break his confirmation.

Tillis was vehemently opposed to the anti-weaponization fund, going so far as to offer an amendment to divert the money to the nation’s anti-fraud fund and voting with Senate Democrats every step of the way to ensure there was no chance the move could be made again.

But for Tillis, Blanche’s comments and actions about the Jan. 6 rioters are his main "circuit breaker."

"They better not have said for one minute that the people who beat up police officers, like these right down here, were righteous people," Tillis said. "You come even close to saying that, you don’t have a [chance] of getting my vote in Judiciary."

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The skepticism about Blanche, who previously served as Trump’s personal lawyer before making the leap to the DOJ, extends beyond Tillis among those in the GOP. And he’ll receive no quarter from Senate Democrats, either in committee or during a confirmation vote.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., accused Blanche of both shielding Trump from legal consequences and using "the justice system to go after his boss’ political enemies, bringing baseless charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center, Jim Comey and others."

"Trump and Blanche are cut from the same crooked cloth," Schumer said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said it was "hard to say" whether Blanche would have the votes to be confirmed.

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"I think obviously most of our members are pretty deferential to who the president wants in these key positions," Thune said. "He’s already serving in the role and clearly has experience in it. But this is an environment where nothing is a safe or sure bet."

Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced that the committee had received the nomination Monday afternoon.

Grassley said he "worked well" with Blanche and has appreciated "his commitment to transparency and support for law enforcement."

"Blanche is well-qualified and has shown his dedication to restoring law and order across our country," Grassley said in a statement. "The Senate Judiciary Committee’s work to process Blanche’s nomination is underway."

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Several Republicans were furious over the anti-weaponization fund, and berated Blanche behind closed doors last month over how it would operate, and whether Jan. 6 rioters would have access to the taxpayer money.

How much of a hand he had in that move could also determine his success in a Senate confirmation vote should he make it through the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"I think it’s gonna come down to the extent of his involvement in this weaponization fund," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said.