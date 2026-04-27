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Newsom taunts Trump with multiple jabs as Florida redistricting fight ramps up: 'Beat at his own game'

DNC Chairman Ken Martin says Democrats are 'not bringing a pencil to a knife fight anymore'

By Leo Briceno Fox News
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California Gov. Gavin Newsom, DNC chair say Trump got beat 'at his own game' as Florida eyes redistricting push Video

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, DNC chair say Trump got beat 'at his own game' as Florida eyes redistricting push

Newsom says he hopes Florida's redistricting will mark the end of 'saga' while predicting a blue wave in the midterms.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom hopes that Florida’s redistricting plan brings with it the end of the "saga" that has led states across the country to try to find untapped partisan advantages in redrawn congressional boundries.

"It's a predictable outcome, but hopefully it'll be the end of this era and this saga," Newsom told Fox News Digital.

"Trump got beat at his own game. It was a terrible mistake he made for the Republican Party. A lot of good Republicans are going to be districted out. They're going to serve as collateral damage."

His comments underscore confidence from Democrats that the redistricting push will play into their hands come the November midterms — despite a numbers game that would tip the scales towards Republicans if Florida carries out proposed changes of its own.

TRUMP HAILS TEXAS REDISTRICTING APPROVAL THAT COULD ADD FIVE GOP CONGRESSIONAL SEATS NATIONWIDE

Governor Gavin Newsom speaking at a wooden podium outdoors in Agoura Hills, California

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing Groundbreaking Celebration in Agoura Hills, Calif., on April 22, 2022. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Newsom’s confidence was echoed by Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Ken Martin.

"Republicans decided to start this and we’re going to finish this for them, right?" Martin said, referring to the first redistricting effort in 2025, spearheaded by Republicans in Texas.

"We’re going to meet them every step of the way. We’re not bringing a pencil to a knife fight anymore," Martin said.

So far, California, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, Ohio and Virginia have adopted new congressional maps, electing to re-shuffle districts ahead of the 2030 census — the time at which state lawmakers would normally reevaluate areas of representation.

Virginia’s new maps, which voters narrowly approved last week, return the parties to even footing on the number of districts expected to change hands.

REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR SIGNS INTO LAW TRUMP-BACKED CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING MAP

the virginia gerrymander approved by voters at the hands of democrats

The Virginia redistricting map was approved narrowly by voters late week in a special election that the Virginia Supreme Court allowed to be held amid a legal fight over the 'ramming' through of mid-decade redistricting. (Virginia Legislative Information System)

Republicans expect to gain up to nine seats across redistricting efforts in Ohio, North Carolina, Missouri and Texas.

Democrats hope to net nine of their own from changes in California, Virginia and Utah.

Florida is looking to change the calculus by creating as many as four additional Republican-leaning districts by stretching historically Democratic areas over Republican strongholds.

The change would require the support of Florida’s state legislature, which currently holds a Republican majority in the state House and Senate.

Newsom believes Republicans are creating a liability for themselves by stretching their support too thin in some areas.

VIRGINIA DEM ADMITS REDISTRICTING PUSH AIMS TO 'STOP TRUMP', NOT ABOUT 'FAIRNESS'

Governor Gavin Newsom speaking at a session during the SXSW conference in Austin, Texas

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during the "Networth And Chill With Guest Governor Gavin Newsom Featured Session" at the 2026 SXSW Conference and Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 15, 2026. (Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

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"They’re going to put a lot at risk, and I think it’s going to be a big blue wave election," Newsom said. "So, you know, this thing could be — I’m not here to give DeSantis advice on this — it could be a bad mistake."

Lawmakers are expected to consider the maps in a special session that begins on Tuesday.

Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.

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