New Jersey Democrats advance bill criminalizing interference with abortion, transgender healthcare

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A New Jersey Assembly committee on Monday advanced a Democratic-backed bill that would criminalize individuals who interfere with access to transgender and reproductive health care.

The Assembly Appropriations Committee approved the measure along party lines, clearing the way for a potential full vote in the Legislature later this week before reaching Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill for her signature.

If enacted, the measure would make New Jersey the first state in the nation to explicitly criminalize such interference.

First introduced in the summer of 2024, the legislation would establish a new criminal offense for "interference with reproductive health services," including abortion procedures. The New Jersey Monitor indicated that the measure would also protect access to transgender healthcare for minors, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy and related mental health treatments.

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Protections would extend to individuals who travel to New Jersey from jurisdictions where abortion is restricted or illegal. Health care providers and facilities would also be shielded under the proposal, which includes legal penalties for alleged interference originating from outside the state.

"This bill is to protect healthcare. Not a political debate. Not a culture war talking point. Healthcare," bill sponsor Sen. Teresa Ruiz, D-Essex, previously said, according to the New Jersey Monitor. "Our law enforcement will not carry out another state’s agenda."

According to the outlet, Republican lawmakers and opponents argued Monday that the bill could infringe on free speech rights, further erode parental rights and effectively make New Jersey a "sanctuary state" for certain providers.

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Gregory Quinlan, founder and leader of the conservative advocacy group Center for Garden State Families, said anti-abortion activists could face arrest simply for praying outside clinics or engaging in what he described as "sidewalk counseling" sessions, the outlet reported.

Despite the criticism, Ruiz has previously said the bill "is not a violation of First Amendment rights," according to the New Jersey Monitor.

According to the bill, medical entities and public officials will be barred from disclosing patient information without explicit consent, further strengthening privacy protections.

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The measure would also make it a fourth-degree crime to harass, harm or block individuals from accessing or providing such services, while extending protections to providers against extradition to states that have criminalized reproductive or transgender treatments.

Violators who inflict significant bodily injury on individuals who receive such services could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $150,000.

Beyond criminal penalties, the proposal would also allow for civil litigation and authorize the state attorney general to seek injunctions and financial penalties against alleged violators.