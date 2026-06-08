Massachusetts lawmakers pass bill to scrap 'offensive language' from state's General Laws

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The Massachusetts legislature passed a bill that would remove "outdated and offensive language" used to describe people with disabilities in the state’s General Laws.

The measure would eliminate various terms, including "handicapped," "disabled," and the "r-word" in favor of language such as "persons with a disability" and "person with an intellectual or developmental disability."

The bill, which was introduced by Democratic state Sen. Pat Jehlen and listed with 17 petitioners, now heads to Democrat Gov. Maura Healey's desk.

The 61-page bill updates 346 sections of Massachusetts law.

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"Language is constantly changing. And it's changing because of the activism of people who were ignored and demeaned for too long," Democrat state Sen. Pat Jehlen, the Senate’s primary sponsor of the legislation, said in a statement. "When people tell us they feel insulted and offended by the use of outdated words, we worked to change the legal language. It took a long time, because we kept finding more examples of offensive language. Language and activism will continue to evolve, and there'll always be more work to do, but this is a gigantic step forward in respect."

Some of the updated language featured in the bill includes replacing "disabled person" with "person with a disability," "handicapped" with "disability" and "retarded" with phrases such as "person with an intellectual or developmental disability."

The legislation also scraps terms such as "crippled" and "deformed" when referring to people with disabilities.

The term "hearing-impaired" was revised to "deaf or hard of hearing" and the "chronically ill" was changed to "persons who are chronically ill."

Additionally, the bill amends specific legal definitions, including changing the current definition of "caretaker" — which describes an individual or entity responsible for a "disabled person" — to instead use the phrase "a person with a disability."

"When dusty and dangerous relics of a bygone era darken our laws, it creates the potential for real harm to residents today," Senate President Karen Spilka, a Democrat, said in a statement. "Thanks to the voices of advocates like former Senate staff member Melissa Reilly and the leadership of Senator Jehlen and Senator Kennedy, the Legislature has acted to make our laws better represent who we are in 21st-century Massachusetts."

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"With a White House that glorifies, and seemingly longs for, the days when many Americans were discriminated against because of who they are, now is the time to make sure our state laws respect and support the rights and dignity of our residents," she added.

The passage of this measure comes after a 2024 law that renamed the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission to MassAbility, which state officials argued was a display of a broader effort to modernize disability services and promote inclusion. That law also reflected a broader move away from terms state officials described as outdated or offensive.

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"As lawmakers, we know that words matter," said state Speaker of the House Ronald J. Mariano, a Democrat. "This legislation is our latest effort to ensure that our state laws do not use antiquated words that carry negative connotations, words that also serve as a reminder of past injustices."

The bill passed with broad legislative support, including unanimous recorded votes in both chambers.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Massachusetts GOP for comment.