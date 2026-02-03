Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Maryland House approves new congressional map as Senate leaders warn of risks

Maryland House Democrats advanced a new congressional map aimed at reshaping the state’s delegation, while Senate leaders warned the effort could backfire politically and legally.

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why he believes the move is unconstitutional and how the House Freedom Caucus has responded to possible changes in DHS, ICE funding. 

Maryland House lawmakers voted Monday to advance a new congressional map backed by Democrats, a move that has drawn resistance from state Senate leaders who warn it could carry political and legal risks.

The proposal, approved by the Democratic-controlled House, is designed to reshape Maryland’s lone Republican-held congressional district and could alter the balance of the state’s U.S. House delegation.

Democrats currently hold seven of Maryland’s eight seats in Congress. Under the new map, party leaders believe they would be better positioned to unseat Republican Rep. Andy Harris and potentially claim all eight districts.

House leaders moved forward with the plan at the urging of Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, who has pointed to mid-decade redistricting efforts in other states as justification for revisiting Maryland’s boundaries outside the usual census cycle.

Maryland House majority leader Del. David Moon

Maryland House majority leader Del. David Moon, a Democrat, speaks during a debate in support of a new congressional map on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

The push comes as President Donald Trump last year encouraged Republican-led states, including Texas, to redraw congressional maps in hopes of shoring up the GOP’s narrow House majority.

Del. C.T. Wilson, a Democrat sponsoring the bill, said the changes are necessary "to help ensure that this administration finally has a Congress that puts his power in check."

Maryland House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk

Maryland House Speaker Joseline Peña-Melnyk, a Democrat, presides over a debate on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Republicans opposed to the map focused on how Harris’ district, which largely covers Maryland’s rural Eastern Shore, would be reconfigured to reach across the Chesapeake Bay and take in more Democratic-leaning voters.

"It is about nothing except party politics," said Del. Jason Buckel, the House minority leader.

Democratic Del. Marc Korman countered that similar geographic configurations have existed before, noting that the district crossed the bay multiple times beginning in the 1960s and that Republican candidates — including Harris — prevailed during those periods.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore in October

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke out on social media following a fatal Border Patrol shooting in Minneapolis on Saturday. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Despite House approval, Senate President Bill Ferguson has repeatedly cautioned that targeting Harris’ seat could place Democratic-held districts at risk and invite renewed court challenges.

Republican Del. Jason Buckel

Republican Del. Jason Buckel, the Maryland House minority leader, speaks in opposition to a new congressional map during debate on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Ferguson has pointed to a 2021 congressional map that was struck down by a judge as an example of how aggressive redistricting can backfire. Maryland ultimately adopted revised boundaries in 2022 after litigation was dropped.

The Senate president has also warned that reopening the process could disrupt Maryland’s election timeline, with a Feb. 24 filing deadline and a June 23 primary approaching, and could leave final district lines in the hands of the courts.

Maryland’s debate mirrors broader redistricting battles playing out nationwide, as both parties attempt to gain advantage ahead of the next election cycle. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he plans to call a special legislative session on redistricting in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

