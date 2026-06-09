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US Army helicopter goes down, but President Donald Trump says 'pilots are fine'

No one was injured, President Donald Trump noted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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A U.S. Army Apache chopper went down near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday and the to individuals crewing the craft were rescued, the New York Times reported, citing two individuals briefed on the episode.

"The pilots are fine," President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, "nobody injured."

"We are gonna issue a report tomorrow," he said, reiterating that "the pilots are fine."

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Fox News Digital reached out to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday.

The U.S. is continuing to conduct a blockade against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

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ARMY CUTS HELICOPTERS, PUSHES 'AMAZON FOR WAR' AS DRONE COMBAT RESHAPES MILITARY

U.S. Army AH-64D Apache helicopter

A US Army AH-64D Apache helicopter hovers flies during military exercises of Poland and NATO allied countries in Orzysz, northwestern Poland, on Sept. 17, 2025. (WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

"U.S. forces disabled an unladen oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, June 8, after the vessel violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port," the latest CENTCOM press release stated.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) disabled Palau-flagged M/T Marivex as it transited international waters in the Gulf of Oman toward Iran. An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces. Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran," the release continued.

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CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper

Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) Navy Adm. Brad Cooper testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

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"CENTCOM forces have disabled seven non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13," CENTCOM added.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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