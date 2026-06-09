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Politics

Florida GOP gubernatorial primary candidate says as governor, he'd 'shut down' every abortion clinic in state

James Fishback said in a statement that each shuttered abortion clinic would be replaced 'with a crisis pregnancy center'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
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Florida Republican gubernatorial primary candidate vows to shutter every abortion clinic in state Video

Florida Republican gubernatorial primary candidate vows to shutter every abortion clinic in state

James Fishback, a candidate running in Florida's 2026 GOP gubernatorial primary, is advocating the closure of every abortion clinic in the state. (Credit: X/ James Fishback)

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Florida Republican gubernatorial primary candidate James Fishback, who has called abortion "a holocaust," wants to close every abortion clinic throughout the Sunshine State.

"Ron DeSantis is the most pro-life Governor in America, and I intend to build on his incredible work. As Governor, I will shut down the 53 abortion clinics that remain in Florida and replace every single one with a crisis pregnancy center," Fishback told Fox News Digital in a statement on Tuesday.

"These centers will offer free ultrasounds, baby food, diapers, and counseling, and even prenatal and postpartum care. Abortion is never the answer. Every expecting mom in Florida deserves real support, and as Governor, I will make sure she gets it," he added.

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James Fishback

James Fishback, a Republican, is a candidate for Florida governor. (Fishback for Florida campaign)

The Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as "a leading research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) worldwide," indicated in a report earlier this year that as of December 2025 there were 49 clinics providing abortions in Florida, down from 53 as of March 2024.

Last week in a post on X, Fishback asserted, "100% of abortions are murder. And as Governor, I'll treat them as such."

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In another post last week he wrote, "It’s murder. And I’ll prosecute it as such. No more games. Abolish abortion."

President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for Florida governor.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, former state Rep. Paul Renner, are also running in the contest.

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President Donald Trump with Rep. Byron Donalds and Sen. Ashley Moody

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and others while celebrating the 2025 NCAA men's basketball Champion Florida Gators in the East Room of the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

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The Aug. 18 Florida GOP gubernatorial primary contest is still more than two months away.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

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