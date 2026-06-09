Florida GOP gubernatorial primary candidate says as governor, he'd 'shut down' every abortion clinic in state

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Florida Republican gubernatorial primary candidate James Fishback, who has called abortion "a holocaust," wants to close every abortion clinic throughout the Sunshine State.

"Ron DeSantis is the most pro-life Governor in America, and I intend to build on his incredible work. As Governor, I will shut down the 53 abortion clinics that remain in Florida and replace every single one with a crisis pregnancy center," Fishback told Fox News Digital in a statement on Tuesday.

"These centers will offer free ultrasounds, baby food, diapers, and counseling, and even prenatal and postpartum care. Abortion is never the answer. Every expecting mom in Florida deserves real support, and as Governor, I will make sure she gets it," he added.

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The Guttmacher Institute, which describes itself as "a leading research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) worldwide," indicated in a report earlier this year that as of December 2025 there were 49 clinics providing abortions in Florida, down from 53 as of March 2024.

Last week in a post on X, Fishback asserted, "100% of abortions are murder. And as Governor, I'll treat them as such."

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In another post last week he wrote, "It’s murder. And I’ll prosecute it as such. No more games. Abolish abortion."

President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., for Florida governor.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and former speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, former state Rep. Paul Renner, are also running in the contest.

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The Aug. 18 Florida GOP gubernatorial primary contest is still more than two months away.