LA mayoral race heads to November runoff as Karen Bass faces Mamdani-style socialist

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Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman advanced Monday evening to a runoff election against Mayor Karen Bass in a heated race that has garnered national attention.

The outcome sets up a general election that pits Bass, an incumbent fending off criticism about her record, against Raman’s progressive message of government-led affordability measures. The result means Spencer Pratt, a Republican and former "The Hills" reality TV star, is out of the race, according to The Associated Press.

Voters will decide the overall winner on Nov. 3.

"I’m incredibly honored that voters have given us the opportunity to advance to the general election for Mayor of Los Angeles," Raman said in a statement. "… If you’re as frustrated by the broken status quo as I am, I hope you’ll join our movement to build a city that works for everyone."

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In a post on X, Bass took aim at both Pratt and what she characterized as the "MAGA agenda," while also criticizing Raman.

"We won on Tuesday — and LA rejected Spencer Pratt and the MAGA agenda. Next, we'll win in November!" Bass wrote. "Because this is an election with a choice between whether we keep making change together or Nithya Raman, who allows encampments near schools and fights against hiring more cops, yet is MIA on saving Hollywood jobs and fighting back when ICE invades LA."

Raman, a member of the Los Angeles City Council and Democratic Socialists of America, has served as chair of the Housing and Homelessness Committee since 2023. She has also been dubbed a Mamdani-style socialist, referring to far-left New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In her view, there is more the city could be doing to address not just its homelessness problem, but also increasing housing supply, maintaining public safety, furthering climate goals and pushing back against federal immigration enforcement efforts.

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"We can bring LA back to what it really is: one of the most creative, beautiful and most hopeful places in the world. But only if we come together to fight for it," Raman said in a campaign video.

During the race, Raman pitched herself as a hopeful alternative to Bass’ leadership and what she called a fear-fueled campaign from Spencer Pratt, a rightward-leaning independent who gained traction in the closing weeks of the campaign.

"We have a mayor who has failed to lead this city and, on the other hand, a right-wing extremist, powered by MAGA, who’s channeling people’s frustrations about this city into fear and anger and hatred," Raman said.

Bass, who first came into office in 2022, argues she has a track record that is taking the city in the right direction.

Despite fending off criticisms about the Palisade fires, a stubbornly visible homelessness population and budget deficits, Bass argued she’s taken steps to address all of those areas in her three years in the role.

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"Los Angeles is at a turning point. After decades of rising homelessness, under-built housing and a shrinking police force, it’s Mayor Karen Bass who finally stepped up to change how City Hall works," Bass’s website reads.

"Homelessness is down, more housing is being built and LAPD is hiring new officers."

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Bass on May 28.

Bass originally won election in 2022 in a 54.8% to 45.2% victory over independent challenger Rick J. Caruso.