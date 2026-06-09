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Lindsey Graham

GOP senators rally around new DHS proposal targeting sanctuary cities: 'Should pay a price'

Lindsey Graham says cities that 'undercut federal law' should face 'consequences' as Democrats call the idea 'insane'

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
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WATCH: GOP senators weigh in on DHS threat to pull CBP from sanctuary-city airports Video

WATCH: GOP senators weigh in on DHS threat to pull CBP from sanctuary-city airports

Some GOP senators backed consequences for sanctuary cities after DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin proposed pulling CBP officers from airports in those jurisdictions. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Republican senators signaled support for imposing consequences on sanctuary cities after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin floated a proposal to pull Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from airports in jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

"I think there should be consequences to cities and states that undercut federal law," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital. "I think they should pay a price for what they do. I agree with what he’s doing."

Mullin has framed the proposal as a response to sanctuary cities that are limiting or refusing cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and disputes over immigration enforcement funding.

MULLIN WEIGHS USING AIRPORT CUSTOMS AS LEVERAGE AGAINST SANCTUARY CITIES

Markwayne Mullin speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C.

Markwayne Mullin, secretary of Homeland Security, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2026. (Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The plan has received mounting backlash from Democrats as pulling these agents from blue city airports would halt all international travel into major airports. Without customs agents, passengers and cargo are unable to travel internationally, and would also impact Americans coming back to the United States after travelling overseas.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also expressed opposition to the idea, emphasizing the need for open travel.

But, Mullin still says the idea is on the table and actively being considered.

"I think it’s a choice that those cities make and they’d have to weigh the consequences of it," Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said. "If they want to be a sanctuary city, they’ve made that choice and they’re getting a response now from Homeland Security."

Other GOP senators said they had not yet reviewed the proposal and wanted additional details before weighing in.

"I don't know about this," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO., said. "Somebody else asked me about that, and I hadn’t seen that from him yet. So I don't know. I don’t know what to make of that."

DHS SECRETARY MARKWAYNE MULLIN SIGNALS CLOSER SCRUTINY OF CUSTOMS AT MAJOR SANCTUARY CITY AIRPORTS

Sen. Josh Hawley arriving at a closed-door briefing at the U.S. Capitol

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., arrives at a closed-door briefing with senators on the U.S. capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 7, 2026. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"I need to learn more about it," Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., said.

"I’m gonna find out what’s going on," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said.

Mullin was grilled last week during a Senate hearing about these threats to pull officers from major city airports, where Democrats referred to the idea as "outrageous" and "insane," citing the likelihood of chaos and devastating impacts to the economy as a result of the projected high travel rates that would be effectively killed throughout the upcoming summer months.

REPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS SEEK TO STRIP DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OF ITS SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES

Eindhoven Airport terminal crowded with passengers sitting on luggage and security bins

Eindhoven Airport grounded all flights and diverted arrivals on Aug. 28, 2024, due to technical IT issues at the Ministry of Defence, stranding thousands of passengers and causing widespread cancellations and delays. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto)

Fischer was also questioned on if this proposal were put into action, if she believes it would change how sanctuary cities are cooperating and communicating with ICE.

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 "I have no idea what the cities would do," Fischer replied. "I would hope that their law enforcement would cooperate with ICE. ICE is federal law enforcement. They're doing their job. They’re following the law."

The proposal comes as the U.S. prepares to host millions of international visitors for the World Cup, which is expected to generate some of the highest inbound travel volumes in years.

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

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