GOP senators rally around new DHS proposal targeting sanctuary cities: 'Should pay a price'

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Republican senators signaled support for imposing consequences on sanctuary cities after Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin floated a proposal to pull Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from airports in jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

"I think there should be consequences to cities and states that undercut federal law," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News Digital. "I think they should pay a price for what they do. I agree with what he’s doing."

Mullin has framed the proposal as a response to sanctuary cities that are limiting or refusing cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and disputes over immigration enforcement funding.

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The plan has received mounting backlash from Democrats as pulling these agents from blue city airports would halt all international travel into major airports. Without customs agents, passengers and cargo are unable to travel internationally, and would also impact Americans coming back to the United States after travelling overseas.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also expressed opposition to the idea, emphasizing the need for open travel.

But, Mullin still says the idea is on the table and actively being considered.

"I think it’s a choice that those cities make and they’d have to weigh the consequences of it," Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said. "If they want to be a sanctuary city, they’ve made that choice and they’re getting a response now from Homeland Security."

Other GOP senators said they had not yet reviewed the proposal and wanted additional details before weighing in.

"I don't know about this," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-MO., said. "Somebody else asked me about that, and I hadn’t seen that from him yet. So I don't know. I don’t know what to make of that."

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"I need to learn more about it," Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., said.

"I’m gonna find out what’s going on," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said.

Mullin was grilled last week during a Senate hearing about these threats to pull officers from major city airports, where Democrats referred to the idea as "outrageous" and "insane," citing the likelihood of chaos and devastating impacts to the economy as a result of the projected high travel rates that would be effectively killed throughout the upcoming summer months.

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Fischer was also questioned on if this proposal were put into action, if she believes it would change how sanctuary cities are cooperating and communicating with ICE.

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"I have no idea what the cities would do," Fischer replied. "I would hope that their law enforcement would cooperate with ICE. ICE is federal law enforcement. They're doing their job. They’re following the law."

The proposal comes as the U.S. prepares to host millions of international visitors for the World Cup, which is expected to generate some of the highest inbound travel volumes in years.