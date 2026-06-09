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Bernie Sanders

Susan Collins refuses to weigh in on Platner's sexting scandal as Maine voters head to polls

Republicans have made the allegations a central line of attack while Democrats continue to back Platner

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
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WATCH: Collins sidesteps questions on Platner scandal as scrutiny of Democratic rival intensifies Video

WATCH: Collins sidesteps questions on Platner scandal as scrutiny of Democratic rival intensifies

Sen. Susan Collins repeatedly declined to comment on Graham Platner's sexting scandal, saying only she had "nothing to add" as Maine voters headed to the polls. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, repeatedly declined to weigh in on Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner's sexting controversy last week, opting to keep her distance from the escalating scandal as Maine voters head to the polls Tuesday.

"I really have nothing to add to it," Collins told Fox News Digital when asked about the allegations surrounding Platner, the Democratic frontrunner and her presumed opponent.

Collins reiterated that position when pressed further, declining multiple opportunities to comment as scrutiny surrounding Platner intensified ahead of the Democratic primary.

WATCH: DEM SENATORS EXCUSE PLATNER'S CONDUCT AT CRISIS HUDDLE WITH EMBATTLED MAINE CANDIDATE

Sen. Susan Collins and Graham Platner standing together

Sen. Susan Collins and Graham Platner are pictured together. (Graeme Sloan/Getty Images; Sophie Park/Getty Images)

"As I said to you earlier, I do not have anything to add to this," Collins said.

Collins' refusal to engage comes as Republicans have increasingly made Platner's controversies a central line of attack ahead of the primary. Outside organizations backing Collins have aired ads and amplified criticism of the Maine Democrat, while the senator herself has largely avoided publicly weighing in despite being expected to face him in November’s midterms.

Collins' recent reluctance to comment differs from her earlier remarks about Platner. Last month, she criticized the Democratic candidate when speaking to Fox News Digital after he mocked a wounded U.S. soldier.

"It’s never appropriate to mock a downed American soldier," Collins said to Fox News Digital last month. "It’s just appalling."

PLATNER SUPPORTER KHANNA CALLS SENATE HOPEFUL'S PAST RELATIONSHIPS 'TOXIC,' BUT SAYS HE DESERVES 'REDEMPTION'

Sen. Susan Collins walking inside the Capitol chamber in Washington

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, departs the chamber at the Capitol in Washington on July 24, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

But she has repeatedly declined to address the more recent sexting scandal allegations that occurred while Platner was married, which have dominated discussion of the race in the final days before the primary.

The silence also shows the difference in how Democrats have responded to the controversy. Party leaders and allies have increasingly backed, and even formally endorsed, Platner as more controversies continue to surface in his campaign. Democrats have directly targeted Collins over her voting record and argue that flipping the seat remains a top priority despite all the allegations surrounding Platner.

WATCH: MAINE VOTERS DIVIDED ON PLATNER AS SCANDALS SHADOW DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Graham Platner standing together at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono, Maine

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a "Fighting Oligarchy" tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus in Orono, Maine, on May 24, 2026. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Platner has continued campaigning, with top lawmakers such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who reiterated his support for the Maine Democrat to Fox News Digital in an interview Friday night, arguing that Platner is "taking accountability" for his past and that "we need that redemption in this country."

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With polls open Tuesday, Maine voters face a choice that could shape one of the country's most-watched Senate races, as Platner seeks to move past the controversy and secure a matchup against Collins.

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

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