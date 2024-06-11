Dems claim GOP 'conspiracy theories crumbled' after Hunter Biden guilty verdict

Congressional Democrats criticized their Republican counterparts over alleged hypocrisy after they were not satisfied when President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty of federal firearms charges on Tuesday.

Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., remarked that "my Republican friends have gone on and on about how Democrats have weaponized the [Department of Justice], but their conspiracy theories crumbled this morning when Hunter Biden, the son of the president, was found guilty in a federal court on three gun-related charges."

"The divide here is stunning. And it's a great reminder that one political party remains committed to the rule of law and the other doesn't. It's that simple," McGovern added.

When asked if the verdict undermines GOP claims that the justice system has two tiers, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., responded to Fox News, "How could you make the argument when this justice system has just handed down a verdict when it comes to the son of the President of the United States?"

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., pointed to the difference between the two political parties in the aftermath of former President Trump's guilty verdict in New York and Biden's guilty verdict in Delaware.

"Compare and contrast the difference in reaction between the Republicans or Democrats," he said. "The Republicans are attacking our entire system of justice and the rule of law if they don't like the way that one case came out."

However, he said, after Hunter Biden's verdict, "I don't hear a single Democrat crying foul."

Durbin also addressed addiction and the toll it has taken on Americans. "There were so many thousands of American families that have been hurt painfully by addiction," the Illinois senator said.

"Now it's touched the First Family of the United States. I know the president, it means so much to him personally, because of his love for his son. He and his — Jill have weathered this storm for many years. I'm sure their hearts are broken," he added.

In a statement following his son's guilty verdict, President Biden remarked on how proud he is of Hunter as a father, referring to his son's battle with addiction.

"I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that," he said.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.