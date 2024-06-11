Jury deliberations continue in day 7 of Hunter Biden's federal gun crime trial
Jury deliberations continue during Tuesday's proceedings at Hunter Biden's federal gun crime trial in Manhattan. The first son's defense team rested after a brief rebuttal period on Monday. There is no timeline for the jury's deliberations, but a verdict could come down as soon as Tuesday morning.
- Special Counsel David Weiss brought Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop to federal court as part of the first son’s federal gun trial, marking the first time the Justice Department has formally acknowledged and confirmed its existence and legitimacy after years of critics claiming it was Russian disinformation.
- Hunter Biden’s daughter, Naomi Biden, took the stand and delivered an emotional testimony about her father’s drug use after the death of her uncle–his brother–Beau Biden.
- Hunter's ex-romantic partners, including Beau Biden’s widow, testified to his past drug addiction.
- First Lady Jill Biden, Hunter Biden’s step-mother, has attended several days of his trial.
- President Biden has vowed not to pardon his son if he is convicted on federal gun charges.
Former President Donald J. Trump has been remarkably quiet in regards to the trial of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.
“I had a brother who suffered tremendously from alcoholism and alcohol,” Trump said on Sean Hannity, referring to his brother Fred Trump Jr, who died from alcoholism. “And it was a terrible thing to watch. He was an incredible guy with the best personality. He was the best-looking person you have ever seen. Everything was perfect. But he had an addiction.”
When asked about the trial, Trump said "Look, I feel very badly for them in terms of the addiction part of what they have right now.”
This stands in stark contrast to the 2020 election cycle where Hunter was a frequent target for Trump’s attacks, often citing the “laptop from hell” and regularly asking “Where is Hunter?”
James Clapper is the former director of National Intelligence under former President Barack Obama.
Clapper signed the heavily scrutinized letter along with 50 additional former intelligence officials just weeks before the 2020 presidential election, claiming Hunter Biden’s laptop had "all the earmarks" of a Russian effort to influence the vote.
The laptop was brought into federal court this week in Delaware during the first son’s criminal trial on charges brought against him by Special Counsel David Weiss.
When asked if he regretted signing the letter in 2020, after the Justice Department formally acknowledged the laptop’s legitimacy, Clapper replied: “No.”
Clapper also refused to publicly remove his name from the letter despite evidence proving the device and its contents were legitimate and would not concede he and the other former intelligence officials who signed on should have waited longer to weigh in.
The laptop, filled with videos and photos of drug use, sex acts and sensitive business communications, was shown to the jury last week during the trial in an effort to prove the president's son lied about using drugs on a gun purchase form.
Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty.
A federal court waits with bated breath for a verdict in the historical U.S. v. Hunter Biden criminal case after jury deliberations kicked off Monday afternoon.
"Choices have consequences and that’s why we’re here," prosecutor Derek Hines told the court Monday afternoon.
Hunter Biden's sixth day of trial, which is related to his gun purchase in 2018, kicked off with a brief rebuttal case from prosecutors before both the prosecution and the defense teams hashed out jury instructions with presiding Judge Maryellen Noreika, held closing arguments and finally jury deliberations.
The first son is facing three charges related to his Oct. 12, 2018, purchase of a Cobra Colt .38 handgun, including making a false statement in the purchase of a gun, making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a federally licensed gun dealer, and possession of a gun by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.
Hunter Biden, who has a well-established history with drug and alcohol abuse, is specifically accused of lying on a federal gun form, called Form 4473, where he checked a box labeled "No" when asked if he is an unlawful user of drugs or addicted to controlled substances.
