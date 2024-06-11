Jury deliberations continue in day 7 of Hunter Biden's federal gun crime trial

What were Trump’s remarks on the Hunter Biden trial?

Former President Donald J. Trump has been remarkably quiet in regards to the trial of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.

“I had a brother who suffered tremendously from alcoholism and alcohol,” Trump said on Sean Hannity, referring to his brother Fred Trump Jr, who died from alcoholism. “And it was a terrible thing to watch. He was an incredible guy with the best personality. He was the best-looking person you have ever seen. Everything was perfect. But he had an addiction.”

When asked about the trial, Trump said "Look, I feel very badly for them in terms of the addiction part of what they have right now.”

This stands in stark contrast to the 2020 election cycle where Hunter was a frequent target for Trump’s attacks, often citing the “laptop from hell” and regularly asking “Where is Hunter?”