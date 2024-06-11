Trump to meet with House, Senate Republicans in DC this week

Former President Trump will be in the nation's capital on Thursday visiting both House and Senate Republicans, Fox News Digital has learned.

Trump will be at the Capitol Hill Club that morning, a popular members-only haunt for House Republicans, three sources familiar with planning told Fox News Digital.

An invitation sent to senior House GOP aides on Tuesday morning and obtained by Fox News Digital shows that Trump is coming on a joint invitation from House leadership – Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Meanwhile, Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso's office confirmed to Fox News Digital on Monday evening that Trump will also be addressing Republicans in the upper chamber on Thursday.

"I've invited President Trump to meet with members of our Republican Conference," Barrasso wrote to fellow Senate Republicans in a message obtained by Fox News Digital. "I believe it will be helpful to hear directly from President Trump about his plans for the summer and to also share our ideas for a strategic governing agenda in 2025."

It's not immediately clear when that meeting will take place, but a source familiar with planning told Fox News Digital it would be at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) headquarters.

Trump's meeting location with House Republicans is traditionally their favored spot when discussing political issues.

House GOP leaders have been almost completely in lockstep with Trump since Johnson took the speaker's gavel in late October, with multiple people previously telling Fox News Digital that Johnson keeps Trump in the loop before announcing major House agenda items.

Trump has a markedly different relationship with the Senate's top Republican, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whose public relationship with Trump ruptured in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Like other GOP congressional leaders, however, McConnell is endorsing Trump for re-election this November.

Trump's visit comes as he continues to both shape his own presidential re-election and GOP races across the country.

After meeting with congressional Republicans on Thursday, Trump will have another sitdown with Johnson and National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Richard Hudson, R-N.C., on Monday, a source familiar with planning told Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital reached out to spokespeople for Trump, Johnson and McConnell for comment.