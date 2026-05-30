Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Donald Trump

Trump declared 'fully fit' for all presidential duties after annual physical shows 'excellent health'

The 79-year-old president scored 30 out of 30 on cognitive screening and showed no major health concerns

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump remains in "excellent health," his physician said in a memo released Friday following the president’s annual physical earlier this week.

The report came after Trump underwent his annual examination Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function," Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the president’s physician, wrote in the memo.

"His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent.

JAKE TAPPER DISPUTES JILL BIDEN'S CLAIM SHE FEARED FOR HUSBAND'S HEALTH AT CNN DEBATE

President Donald Trump arriving at commencement ceremony at United States Coast Guard Academy

President Donald Trump arrives at the commencement ceremony on Cadet Memorial Field at the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., on May 20, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

"He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

The evaluation included diagnostic studies, laboratory testing and consultations with 22 specialty providers.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, is 75 inches tall and weighs 238 pounds. He has a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute, a blood pressure reading of 105/71 mmHg and an oxygen saturation level of 98% on room air, according to the report.

WASHINGTON POST DECLARES AMERICANS DESERVE THOROUGH INVESTIGATION INTO BIDEN'S HEALTH, POSSIBLE COVER-UP

President Donald Trump speaking in the Oval Office of the White House

President Donald Trump speaks at an event about maternal healthcare in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on May 11, 2026. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The examination did not identify any major health concerns.

Barbabella noted scarring on Trump’s right ear from the gunshot wound he suffered during an assassination attempt in 2024.

The physician also reported mild lower-leg swelling, which he said had improved from the previous year.

WHITE HOUSE EXPLAINS BRUISE ON TRUMP'S HAND SEEN DURING MACRON MEETING

President Donald Trump smiling during AmericaFest at Phoenix Convention Center

President Donald Trump remains in "excellent health" and is fully fit to serve, according to a newly released memo from his physician. (Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Trump underwent a neurological examination that demonstrated "normal mental status," including cognitive screening in which he scored 30 out of 30, according to the report.

Barbabella also noted bruising on the president’s hand "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention."

The physician reported no significant abnormalities in Trump’s laboratory results.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

U.S. President Donald Trump walking on the South Lawn of the White House giving a thumbs up gesture

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 10, 2025, and gives a thumbs up to reporters. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

Trump’s "lifelong abstinence from tobacco and alcohol" was also highlighted in his medical history.

According to the memo, Trump takes three medications — rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for cholesterol management, along with aspirin for cardiovascular prevention.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

Close modal

Continue