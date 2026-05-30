Trump declared 'fully fit' for all presidential duties after annual physical shows 'excellent health'

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President Donald Trump remains in "excellent health," his physician said in a memo released Friday following the president’s annual physical earlier this week.

The report came after Trump underwent his annual examination Tuesday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function," Navy Capt. Sean P. Barbabella, the president’s physician, wrote in the memo.

"His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being. Cognitive and physical performance are excellent.

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"He is fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."

The evaluation included diagnostic studies, laboratory testing and consultations with 22 specialty providers.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, is 75 inches tall and weighs 238 pounds. He has a resting heart rate of 73 beats per minute, a blood pressure reading of 105/71 mmHg and an oxygen saturation level of 98% on room air, according to the report.

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The examination did not identify any major health concerns.

Barbabella noted scarring on Trump’s right ear from the gunshot wound he suffered during an assassination attempt in 2024.

The physician also reported mild lower-leg swelling, which he said had improved from the previous year.

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Trump underwent a neurological examination that demonstrated "normal mental status," including cognitive screening in which he scored 30 out of 30, according to the report.

Barbabella also noted bruising on the president’s hand "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention."

The physician reported no significant abnormalities in Trump’s laboratory results.

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Trump’s "lifelong abstinence from tobacco and alcohol" was also highlighted in his medical history.

According to the memo, Trump takes three medications — rosuvastatin and ezetimibe for cholesterol management, along with aspirin for cardiovascular prevention.