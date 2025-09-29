Woman disrobes at California school board meeting in protest of locker room policies

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Local California women’s rights activist Beth Bourne protested the policy allowing transgender students access to girls’ locker rooms by stripping down to a bikini at a local school board meeting.

Bourne, who chairs the Moms for Liberty in Yolo County, took part in the Davis Joint Unified School Board meeting on Sept. 18 where she highlighted school policies on locker room access.

"I’m a parent in the Davis Unified School District, and I’m here today to talk about the policies you have for the locker rooms in the junior high schools. So Emerson, Holmes, Harper Junior High. Right now, we require our students to undress for PE class. So I’m just going to give you an idea what that looks like when I undress," Bourne said before taking off her clothes to reveal a bikini.

She continued, "So right now, this school district is saying that, depending on a child’s transgender identity, that they can pick which bathroom they want. So we have, right now at this school district, we have children self-identifying into different bathrooms just based off of their—"

Bourne was interrupted by members of the board, who ordered her to stop.

"I’ve got to finish my comments. You are violating my First Amendment right," Bourne was heard saying.

When she pushed back, School Board Vice President Hiram Jackson called for a recess.

After about five minutes, the meeting resumed, and the board allowed Bourne to finish her comments. Bourne again began stripping down to a bikini. The board ordered another recess and resumed more than 30 minutes later, moving on to a new topic.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bourne and the Davis Joint Unified School Board for comment.

Bourne told CBS News on Sept. 19 that she has attended the school board meetings every month for the past three years to address the locker room issue and felt she needed to take drastic measures to make her point.

"If the adults don't feel comfortable watching someone, and I'm a 50-year-old woman, how can they expect girls to feel comfortable doing that in the locker room?" Bourne said. "I thought I made a really good point."

Trustee Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald told local news publication The Vanguard that the police were called after the second recess and that the board is considering next steps.

"We are going to be meeting about this, about what to do in such situations, and we’re going to, I know that our superintendent is going to be speaking with counsel to see what can be done because it’s very inappropriate for anybody to be coming before the board and behaving in such a manner. It’s very inappropriate," Escamilla-Greenwald said.