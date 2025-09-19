Byron Donalds rebukes 'Squad' member over 'fascist' slur: ‘Do I look like a member of the Third Reich?’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., began shouting at Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds during a Thursday hearing, after he chastised the "Squad" lawmaker for referring to GOP efforts to crack down on crime in Washington, D.C., as ‘fascist.’

Tlaib's clash with Donalds came after she slammed Republicans for their "rhetoric" targeting the District of Columbia, where President Donald Trump has deployed the National Guard to help local law enforcement address crime in the capitol city.

"We can't be passive right now," Tlaib said during the House Oversight hearing. "So don't nobody over there should take anything we say serious – you know, like, so personally – as if we're attacking them. No, we're attacking a process. We're not attacking people here. And I think it's really important we need to stand up against this fascist takeover – that's not a bad word, it's a fact."

TRUMP'S DC CRIME CRACKDOWN OVERWHELMINGLY BENEFITS BLACK AMERICANS AS HOMICIDES HIT ZERO

"Here in DC and across the country it is so incredibly important, Mr. Chair, that this committee does not allow rhetoric that defames, or paints Washington, D.C., in a way that you all really haven't truly seen. You're just reading it, or something off of some –," Tlaib continued before Donalds stepped in, asking Tlaib if he could pose a question.

Even though Tlaib did not pause to let Donalds speak, he eventually interjected anyways.

"I think it's insane that the gentlelady doesn't have an argument, but she is going to refer to me and some of my colleagues like we're from the Third Reich. This is insane. It's insane," Donalds said.

TRUMP'S SECURITY UNDER SCRUTINY AS SECRET SERVICE BRACES FOR KIRK MEMORIAL

The pair began raising their voices and eventually got into a shouting match, with Donalds asking Tlaib, "Do I look like a member of the Third Reich to you, Ms. Tlaib? Is that what I look like to you? Is that what you think?"

Donalds called Tlaib's "fascist" label "out of line," in a gaggle with reporters after the event. The GOP lawmaker from Florida is currently attempting to usher two bills through Congress to help tamp down on crime, including one that he said would lower the age for juvenile sentencing from 25 to 18-years-old.

"I think it was important to set the record straight," Donalds told reporters. "Congresswoman Tlaib tried to call me and my colleagues fascists. Obviously, in light of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, that's even more of a sore subject now than it ever has been, and I just find it to be reprehensible. I don't look like somebody who is in the Third Reich. None of my colleagues do. And I think if people want to start talking about people being responsible with their rhetoric, it should start with Congresswoman Tlaib."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2023, enough Democrats in Congress joined Republicans to formally censure Tlaib over her rhetoric about the Israel-Hamas war that erupted on Oct. 7. 2023. Tlaib defended her rhetoric and positions, saying she "will not be silenced and I will not let you distort my words," according to the Associated Press.

Tlaib has also faced additional censure threats this month over recent comments she made at a pro-Palestinian conference in August.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tlaib's office for comment but did not immediately hear back.