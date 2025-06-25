Expand / Collapse search
White House

Democratic congressman hurls profanity-laced message at Stephen Miller

Miller criticized NYC's failure to control migration after a democratic socialist claimed victory in the city's mayoral primary

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
close
A Democratic lawmaker hurled profanity at White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller on Wednesday, going on to imply that Miller is a Nazi.

Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., made the statement on social media in response to some of Miller's commentary on New York City. Miller was discussing democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani's victory in the Democratic primary for New York City's mayoral election, saying unchecked immigration was a major contributor to the city's leftward slide in recent years.

"NYC is the clearest warning yet of what happens to a society when it fails to control migration," Miller wrote.

Pocan chimed in: "Racist ****. Go back to 1930’s Germany."

WHAT MAMDANI IS PLEDGING TO DO IF HE BECOMES NEW YORK CITY'S NEXT MAYOR

Pocan weighed in on Mamdani's win multiple times, lashing out at another user who claimed the democratic nominee, who is Muslim, supports "Sharia Law."

"I love watching MAGA nut jobs spinning total bull**** to overcome blatant racism and xenophobia," Pocan responded to the post. "People want progressive populism that focuses on making their lives better, not redistribution of wealth from working people to the wealthiest. Trumpism is on the decline."

Republicans have capitalized on Mamdani's victory as evidence of the extremism of the current Democratic Party. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) was among the first to make the connection.

Stephen Miller gesturing at the podium

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller linked Zohran Mamdani's victory in New York City to unchecked immigration. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"The new face of the Democrat Party just dropped, and it's straight out of a socialist nightmare," they wrote in an email.

Aiming to tie House Democrats to Mamdani, NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella argued that "every vulnerable House Democrat will own him, and every Democrat running in a primary will fear him."

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, a top ally of President Donald Trump who is seriously considering a run for Empire State governor next year, also pounced. Stefanik claimed that "a radical, Defund-the-Police, Communist, raging Antisemite will most likely win the New York City Democrat Mayoral primary."

Zohran Mamdani speaking into a microphone

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during the National Action Network National Convention in New York City, U.S. (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

Vice President JD Vance also weighed in, writing, "Congratulations to the new leader of the Democratic Party" in a post on Blue Sky, a social media platform frequented by progressives.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

