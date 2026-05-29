FBI arrests protester who threatened to kill ICE officer's family at NJ detention center protest, Blanche says

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Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche on Friday said that a man who made death threats against a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and his family at a protest in New Jersey Thursday night had been arrested.

The arrest came just hours after Blanche promised the protester, who was captured on video, would be found and arrested.

"That’s a federal crime," Blanche said on Fox News’ "The Will Cain Show" on Thursday. "Not only threatening the ICE officer — but think about how disgusting this individual is by threatening his wife and his children with death.

In the video, the protester can be heard taunting the officer: "I will kill your whole f---ing family. Your whole f---ing family is dead. Your children and wife all dead. I have your face mother---er! All dead!"

ANTI-ICE AGITATOR SCREAMS ‘I’LL KILL YOUR WHOLE F- FAMILY’ DAY AFTER DEM GOV PRAISES ‘PEACEFUL PROTESTING’

Blanche said the officer was just doing his job and "standing there."

On Friday evening, Blanche wrote on X: Told you. @FBI just arrested the man who threatened to kill ICE officers and their families. FAFO."

He has not yet been identified.

ANTI-ICE PROTESTERS CLASH WITH AGENTS OUTSIDE NEW JERSEY DETENTION CENTER AS GOV. SHERRILL DENIED ENTRY

The clash occurred Thursday evening outside of Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center where protesters were accused of biting, kicking and punching agents.

Agents responded by deploying pepper spray and beating back agitators as the protest continued into its sixth night.

Nine rioters were arrested during the clashes Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News Digital.

ANTI-ICE AGITATORS THROW WOODEN PALLETS, MATTRESSES AT FEDERAL AGENTS DURING CHAOTIC NJ DETENTION CENTER CLASH

Approximately 100 protesters mobbed the area surrounding the detention center, chanting "F--- ICE" and brandishing black umbrellas, gas masks and other gear to protect themselves from pepper spray and various anti-riot measures.

On Wednesday evening, DHS reported that approximately 100 anti-ICE protesters gathered around the Delaney Hall ICE facility. While rioters assaulted and threw objects at law enforcement, DHS said "local police refused to help our officers." Six rioters were arrested Wednesday night for allegedly assaulting law enforcement officers.

"We called local police, we called state police multiple times. Listen, I know the law enforcement there would love to respond, but because of Governor Sherrill's behavior what the governor is doing, she's not allowing public officers and state officers to respond," Mullin said during a Thursday morning appearance on Fox & Friends.

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Demonstrations over conditions for detainees began Friday, May 22, after detainees penned an open letter claiming they were being denied access to medical care, being insufficiently fed and detained without due process.

DHS has denied those claims.

Fox News' Charles Creitz and Robert McGreevy contributed to this report.