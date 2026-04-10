Tennessee school board member censured after calling student ‘hot’ at meeting

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A school board member in Tennessee has been censured after telling a high school student she was "hot" at a public board meeting last week.

During the April 2 livestreamed meeting, Washington County Board of Education member Keith Ervin told a female student, "God, you’re hot." The board in northeastern Tennessee passed the censure Wednesday during an emergency meeting after calls to remove Ervin and Superintendent Jerry Boyd.

The student, who is a student member of the board, had just finished inquiring about career and technical education when Ervin hugged her from the side and said the remark, NBC News reported .

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"God, you’re hot. Do you know that? Damn. Where do you go to school at?" he said, as the meeting continued.

Ervin defended his remarks on Wednesday and said his "hot" comment was taken out of context.

"Obviously I’ve seen the clip. Look, I get it, if that’s all you’re seeing, I understand why people are reacting the way they are," he said. "But that’s not the full conversation, not even close. Last week at the board meeting I wanted to congratulate a student who did a great job sharing thoughts with all that was in the room."

Ervin went on, "When I mentioned she was hot, I meant she was on a roll. It was nothing to do with her appearance. As a lifetime supporter of David Crockett High School, I was especially surprised to learn that’s where she went to school."

He also added that the clip of his comments that went viral was only a few seconds out of the two-hour meeting and that the entire video would provide the full context.

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"There was no disrespect meant and I apologize to her and her family for my comment reacting in the public for the incredible job she did as a student board member," Ervin said.

He apologized that his remark had "overshadowed what would have been a bright moment for one of our students."

NBC News reported that as Ervin was finishing his remarks, a man yelled, "I watched it; you’re a liar!"

"I’d just like folks to take a look at it before jumping to conclusions. The video speaks for itself," Ervin said, finishing his speech.

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"It sure does!" a woman in the room replied.

Fox News Digital reached out to Superintendent Boyd and Ervin for additional comment.

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