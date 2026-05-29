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Democrat Elections

Donna Brazile brushes off Biden's stroke fears, says Democrats must 'focus on the future'

Jill Biden recently told CBS she thought her husband might have been having a stroke during the Trump debate

Hannah Brennan By Hannah Brennan Fox News
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Former DNC Chair brushes off questions on Jill Biden's debate comments: 'I'm focused on '26, '28, '32' Video

Former DNC Chair brushes off questions on Jill Biden's debate comments: 'I'm focused on '26, '28, '32'

Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile declined to weigh in on Jill Biden's recent remarks about former President Joe Biden's debate performance, saying Democrats should focus on future election cycles instead. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy for Fox News Digital)

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Former acting chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Donna Brazile was not interested in talking about former first lady Jill Biden’s comments on being "frightened" watching her husband in the 2024 presidential debate

Jill Biden recently told CBS that while watching her husband's debate performance against President Donald Trump, she feared he was suffering a medical emergency and thought he might be having a stroke. Her comments renewed attention on concerns about then-President Joe Biden's age and health, which intensified after his widely scrutinized debate performance.

JILL BIDEN SAYS SHE THOUGHT JOE WAS HAVING A STROKE DURING HIS DISASTROUS 2024 DEBATE PERFORMANCE

"I don’t want to talk about Jill Biden right now," Brazile said when Fox News Digital asked her to share her thoughts on the former first lady’s recent comments on her husband’s debate.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speaking at a watch party in Atlanta Georgia

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden speak to supporters at a watch party for the CNN presidential debate in Atlanta, June 27, 2024.  (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital pressed Brazile to respond as conversations have been circulating around the 2024 election and what went wrong — particularly following the calling for and release of the 2024 DNC autopsy report, an internal review of the party's 2024 defeat and the factors that contributed to it.

Brazile, referring to herself in the third person, urged Democrats to deny any calls to look to the past, and instead focus on the future of the party and upcoming elections.

"Donna Brazile will not focus on the past," she said. "Donna Brazile want to focus on the future."

She argued Democrats already made their decision in 2024 when Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE FLIP FLOPS, PULLS PLUG ON ITS 2024 ELECTION ‘AUTOPSY'

Kamala Harris speaks at teachers union convention in Houston.

There has been widespread criticism over how Democrats handled concerns about Joe Biden’s age and his cognitive health, and whether that impacted the party’s performance in 2024. (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

"We made that decision in 2024 when the then-president decided to step down and pass the torch to Kamala," Brazile said.

A longtime Democratic strategist, Brazile served as interim chair of the Democratic National Committee in 2011 and again in 2016. She has remained an influential voice within Democratic politics through multiple presidential election cycles and has frequently weighed in on the party's direction following major electoral setbacks.

There has been widespread criticism over how Democrats handled concerns about Joe Biden’s age and his cognitive health, and whether that impacted the party’s performance in 2024.

DEMS FACE A LITMUS TEST OVER BIDEN'S COGNITIVE ABILITIES

Then-President Joe Biden looking on during visit at Chavis Community Center in Raleigh North Carolina

Jill Biden recently told CBS that while watching her husband's debate performance against President Donald Trump, she feared he was suffering a medical emergency and thought he might be having a stroke. (Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

There has been continued debate within the Democratic Party about how it handled concerns about Biden's age and cognitive health for office before he ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Harris.

Brazile's comments highlight a divide between Democrats seeking a fuller accounting of the events that led to Biden's withdrawal and the party's 2024 loss and those who believe the focus should shift toward rebuilding ahead of the 2026 midterm elections and future presidential contests.

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But Brazile made clear where she stands.

"Anyone who's focusing on the past is not focused on the future," she said. "I'm actually focused on '26, '28, '32."

Hannah Brennan is a Digital Production Assistant on the Politics team. She previously interned at the Aspen Daily News, where she covered local government meetings, community developments, cultural events and nationally significant political events. Her reporting included coverage of the Aspen Security Forum and appearances by prominent leaders such as former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. She graduated early with high distinction from the University of Colorado Boulder in December 2025 and joined Fox News Digital in January 2026.

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