REPORT: Warriors are sick of Steve Kerr's political activism

Let’s face it. Steve Kerr is on life support as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Some, such as Outkick's Dan Dakich, say Kerr is taking too much credit for what former Warriors head coach Mark Jackson built before Kerr was hired. As in, Kerr started on third base and "thinks he hit a triple". Others are giving him his flowers for being the organization’s winningest coach, including securing four NBA championships in six tries while leading what will go down as one of the greatest basketball dynasties of the modern era, maybe ever.

The most "laughable" storyline though, to use that term in it’s proper context (I’m talking to you Coach Vrabel), is the report that Steve Kerr’s left-wing political activism is what may lead to his ouster.

As reported by senior NBA Writer for ESPN Marc Spears, while speaking to Warriors’ radio affiliate 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area, "[Steve Kerr] speaks out on social justice issues, he speaks out on racism issues, he speaks out on gun violence and I've heard a little bit that maybe he's being stifled a little bit in that regard."

Has Kerr’s consistent, divisive political activism led to problems? It's 100% plausible even in liberal San Francisco. I’m hard pressed to believe it would be the reason for the organization firing Kerr or what leads him to walk himself out.

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I believe my assertion is correct because when 95.7 The Game host Mark Willard asked Spears to provide proof about who "stifled" Kerr’s left-wing ranting, Spears said he wanted to "dig deeper" on that topic to confirm it. When Willard again pressed Spears to say who, he just looked at the camera and smiled without saying a word.

I think the story is a bunch of nonsense in one particular sense. I can absolutely believe powerful people within the organization could be tired of the constant political grandstanding, such as owner Joe Lacob, which was heavily implied by The Game host Dan Dibley while chatting with Spears. I also believe this is just a reporter trying to make Kerr out to be some sort of left-wing martyr.

As Bobby Burack has pointed out this week, Kerr lied about ICE’s involvement and actions in Minneapolis, which should convince media outlets not to hire him, if he does decide to move on from coaching entirely.

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Kerr claimed, "It’s not like [ICE] is rooting out violent criminals. They’re taking 5-year old kindergartners."

This rhetoric and other blatant false claims, which Kerr ended up walking back, thanks to Outkick reporters pressing him on the issue, can obviously create problems within an organization.

Kerr has spoken about a litany of political issues since becoming the head coach of the Warriors, including gun control, Donald Trump’s presidency and policies, Black Lives Matter, and he even spoke with Steph Curry at the Democratic National Convention to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

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Funny this is, Kerr didn’t "feel versed enough to comment" on China in 2019. Convenient.

Interestingly, Nick Friedell of The Athletic published a report with a similar claim to Spears’, "League and team sources said throughout the season that Kerr’s desire to speak candidly on social and political issues has at times caused internal frustration."

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Steve Kerr has been allowed to be a mouthpiece for the Democrat party every second that he has had the job with the Golden State Warriors. Trying to claim that he’s being somehow politically prosecuted, is absolute nonsense.

If this is indeed truth, in any sense, this is just a business trying to protect itself, and doing its best not to alienate fans.

I was born in The Bay Area, and I’ve been a fan of the Warriors since. I’ve even worked for the organization. As a fan, I’m sick of Kerr’s political activism. I’ve been sick of it for a long time, and would be happy to hear that a powerful, influential figure in the organization would be trying to encourage him to use better discernment when the opportunity arises to speak on specific issues, but to understand that this isn’t just Steve Kerr talking. This is Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors making a statement. What he says reflects on the organization, in many ways.

I know I speak for many sports fans who have felt disenfranchised and grown disgruntled by sports leagues, teams, and networks becoming too politically active and divisive.

We don’t tune in to ESPN to hear about race-baiting. We don’t go to games to celebrate ICE agitators and protestors. We don’t watch the Warriors or any other team, to hear how much their coach hates Trump, wants gun control, and his thoughts on immigration. Most fans want sports to be as apolitical as humanly possible. They want sports to be an outlet away from politics, not an arm for the liberal news media. We want sports to be unifying again. That starts with teams telling their coaches and stars to "shut up and dribble."

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If Steve Kerr is either let go, pushed out, decides to leave on his own, or a fill-in-the-blank scenario leads to his ouster, it won’t be because of his political activism. Coaches can cheat on their wives with NFL insiders, players can beat their wives and girlfriends, and teams will still keep them around. Not saying it’s right, but if you can coach or play at a high level, you can get away with just about anything. That’s why I can’t get on board that Kerr is somehow the victim of political persecution.

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Kerr’s countless, asinine political statements won’t be his demise. It might just be time for a fresh start. He’s been a quality coach, who has undoubtedly taken the Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and the organization to historic heights. I can celebrate that, despite the political activism.