Dustin Johnson celebrates hole-in-one with infuriatingly nonchalant response at LIV event

Golf is a game that can bring out a wide array of emotions from even the most stoic of competitors.

Even a single round of golf can elicit the entire spectrum of emotions, from elation to agony and everything in between.

One hole, you're feeling like a PGA Championship winner and the next you feel like you never want to pick up a golf club again.

A guy who knows about that range of emotions all too well is Dustin Johnson.

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The two-time major champion has obviously seen it all in the game of golf, and he was at the tee box on Saturday at the LIV Golf Andalucia event at Real Club Valderrama looking to make a run up the leaderboard.

DJ calmly ripped his tee shot as the ball took two hops on the green before rolling home for a hole-in-one.

The scene was complete pandemonium as both Johnson and the crowd could hardly contain their excitement.

Wait, that was it?

Does he know that he just aced it or did someone not tell him?

I'm not exaggerating when I tell you that I've gotten more excited about keeping my 185-yard drive in the middle of the fairway on my municipal track than Johnson did about a hole-in-one during a sanctioned golf event.

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For crying out loud, he even shrugs at the end of the clip.

Granted, the guy is 6'4", has a nine-figure net worth and is married to Paulina Gretzky, so he's kind of winning at the game of life.

Hitting a hole-in-one probably feels like finding a quarter on the side of the road for this lucky son-of-a-gun.

Nonetheless, his nonchalant reaction drew the ire of amateur golfers and fans all over social media, knowing they'll never experience that same feeling.

Would it have killed him to show a little emotion? A fist pump, perhaps?

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Either way, congrats to DJ on his ace today.

I'm sure despite his cavalier attitude about it, it probably still rocks to hit a hole-in-one no matter how many times you've done it before.