Boston sends Ranger Suarez to the mound against Yankees reeling from Aaron Judge's absence

Major League Baseball had Rivalry Week a few weeks back. However, this weekend is the one where we get the most commonly thought of rivalry in baseball. Two of the most historic franchises square off as we have the Boston Red Sox taking on the New York Yankees.

Rumors have it that the Boston Red Sox are expecting to make a push for a playoff spot. We aren't quite at that point where they need to make a decision about their roster, but it wouldn't surprise me to see them make an early splash if they do plan to add to their team.

They have a losing record for the season, and I'm not sure this is the division that they can afford to be bad for too long. Everyone in the division considers themselves a contender and has a legitimate chance to make the playoffs — or at least did before the season started.

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Tonight, Boston sends out one of their major offseason acquisitions, Ranger Suarez. For the season, Suarez is 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. I have to imagine the team is pretty happy with his performance overall. On the road, he has allowed just nine earned runs in 27.2 innings over five starts.

What's a little wild about Suarez is that he has allowed four or more earned runs in five starts, and zero runs in five starts. He has also allowed one run in one start. A little bit of the all-or-nothing from him. Yankees hitters are solid against Suarez with a .300 batting average collectively.

The Yankees have been one of the best teams in baseball this season, but there is reason to be concerned. Aaron Judge is going to miss at least a month of baseball. It is going to be a major issue for the team because in the past four years, without Judge, the team is just 40-49. Additionally, the team drops from 4.9 runs to 3.8 runs per game.

It is really simple: There is no replacing his production. However, the team has to hope that they can at least maintain their position and go .500 until he gets back.

Looking to give them a good outing here is Will Warren. For the year, he is 7-1 with a 3.22 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP. He has been worse at home than on the road this season, and has allowed six of his seven homers in Yankee Stadium. Outside of one start in May, he was solid. He turned in three quality starts and allowed three or fewer in five of six outings. Red Sox hitters have had some success against Warren, though, hitting .323 over 31 at-bats.

In his last outing against the Yankees, Suarez did allow four earned runs on five hits. He was battling Max Fried, who is significantly better than Warren. Three of those runs also came off of a three-run homer that Suarez allowed. Aaron Judge also scored twice in that game. Warren didn't face the Red Sox when the Yankees swept them earlier in the year.

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I think this is a game where Suarez can make some adjustments. Not having to worry about Judge in the lineup gives the pitcher a major advantage. I like the Red Sox to win this game. If Boston is going to score runs, it is likely because of stringing together hits, which is harder to do against Warren than hit homers. However, I'm taking the Red Sox on the moneyline.

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