Why disappointment in qualifying may not spell the end of Ferrari's Monaco hopes this year

Everyone knows that qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix is the most important qualifying session on the Formula 1 calendar, because of how hard it is to overtake.

So, Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc starting P3 and P4, respectively (assuming damage Leclerc sustained in qualifying doesn't lead to a start from the back of the grid or the pit lane), is a bit of a disappointment, especially given a really strong weekend in practice and talk that their car is well suited for Monaco's many slow-speed corners.

But perhaps all is not lost, because it seems like Ferrari has one last shot at breaking up Mercedes and polesitter Kimi Antonelli's run of dominance this season.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Going into the weekend, a lot of the buzz around Ferrari had to do with their car's ability in lower-speed corners. This has to do with the turbo that's used in the Ferrari engine, which is smaller than ones used by competitors, meaning it gets up to speed faster, allowing for quicker acceleration.

Kind of key when you're exiting a slow corner, right?

Hamilton and Leclerc were the top two drivers in the first two practice sessions, while Antonelli beat them in FP3.

In qualifying, Antonelli continued his heroics to take pole, but what no one really saw coming was Max Verstappen doing Max Verstappen things and sticking his Red Bull on the first row.

Now, starting at Monaco from the second row is not ideal, considering that this is generally a race won from pole.

But...

Remember that thing about the Ferraris accelerating quickly?

F1 STAR CHARLES LECLERC REVEALS HIS PRE-RACE DIET AND PREPARATION

Starts have been Ferrari's strong suit this season, while, crucially, Mercedes' — and more specifically Antonelli's — starts have been their biggest weakness.

On top of that, Verstappen's Red Bull has not always been the quickest off the line.

While starting from the front row is what Ferrari would've wanted, they still have a real shot to steal a win by outdragging the two cars on the front row into the first corner, Sainte Devote.

If they can do that, they might have a serious chance given Monaco's limited overtaking spots.

I think the one to watch here is Hamilton. In P3, he's starting a little farther up than Leclerc, but also has the benefit of the clean side of the grid to help him get off the line faster.

Of course, he'll have to make the move stick and then hang on to it.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Keeping a Kimi Antonelli in a Silver Arrow who has been driving out of his mind this season behind for an entire race will be a big challenge.

But if neither Ferrari can make an early move, barring any weather or goofiness, Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen have the edge.