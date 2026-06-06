Dodgers break out annual Pride Night hats, drawing brutal reactions

It's June, which means the baseball world will be on edge for the next 25 days or so. A tradition unlike any other in this country!

For those who don't know (and that's none of you, because it's everywhere), June is Pride Month. Haven't you heard?!

You know in October when the NFL wears pink for a month? That's June in Major League Baseball, except it's rainbow hats and social media posts. And, of course, the Texas Rangers angering half the country because they don't do any of it.

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They're having a "Faith & Family Night" June 18 instead, for those wondering. Incredible. Most based team in America, by a wide margin.

On the other side of the aisle, you have the Los Angeles Dodgers. Just to keep things balanced, they step up every year and really lean into things this month. Don't forget, this was the team that hosted anti-Catholic drag nuns three years ago during this very month.

While they didn't do that Friday night, the Dodgers did break out some pride hats for their game against the Angels.

Naturally, MLB fans were QUICK to notice:

Blake Treinen gets the win in his normal work attire

I could go on and on. Seriously. The comments are endless, and they are, for the most part, brutal.

Again, we do this every year with the Dodgers. I'm numb to it at this point. I also expect nothing less from any franchise located in California.

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Is it a little much? Maybe. You wanna make a social media post? That's probably fine. But now we're having players wear the gear on during games? I don't know.

Clayton Kershaw famously wrote a Bible verse next to his pride hat when he was on the team.

Remember this? Amazing:

That was one year ago! Man, time flies.

Anyway, we nearly had something similar last night with reliever Blake Treinen, who entered the game in the top of the ninth looking like it was just another day at the ballpark:

Treinen, by the way, is deeply religious and has been extremely open about his relationship with God. Don't forget, last fall he honored Charlie Kirk with his hat, which went over about as well as you'd expect.

No idea if that played a role in this, or if he simply grabbed the wrong hat, but you can probably piece the two together.

Regardless, Treinen threw just one pitch, got out of the jam, and then Freddie Freeman walked it off in the bottom of the ninth.

See? How can you not be romantic about baseball?!

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As for the Dodgers' yearly Pride Night ... like I said, I'm numb to it at this point. At least they didn't have drag nuns this time.

There is still a lot of June left, though.