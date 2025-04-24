NBA legend Phil Jackson baffles fans after sharing video of Trump Tower protester's arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA legend Phil Jackson left his followers bewildered on Wednesday when he shared a video of a protester at Trump Tower in New York getting arrested after seemingly spraying graffiti inside the building.

Jackson offered no comment as he shared the video, and it left those who follow him a little confused as to why he did it in the first place.

Nathaniel Smith, 36, a Brooklyn resident, was arrested over the act of vandalism, the New York Police Department told Fox News Digital.

The vandal was filmed spray-painting over the plaque in the Manhattan building before kneeling on the floor and holding a small banner that read: "Game Over," according to video footage of the incident.

He was escorted away from the scene by authorities.

"This is your country. This is our country. This is our planet.… You cannot ruin it without comment. They are ruining the planet for profit," he was heard yelling while being led out of the building.

Jackson sparked controversy in 2023 over his comments about NBA players protesting in the bubble as the league got restarted during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the NBA was "catering" to a certain audience, which turned off fans who wanted to keep politics out of sports.

Jackson was asked about his comments on the latest episode of Stacey King’s "Gimme the Hot Sauce," saying that critics had failed to understand the humor behind them.

"I don’t think people got the humor.... The names are on the back of the players that were in the bubble because if you apply them to defending and challenging and going to the hoop, and you use those monikers that were on the names, it had a funny aspect to it," Jackson said at the time. "That’s just what I was bringing up to the kids. Visually, this is kind of humorous."

"I had nothing against BLM or the cause that was behind it. The humorous nature of going completely woke by the NBA really was like, it’s pretty hard to watch."

Fox News' Joe Morgan and Louis Casiano Jr. contributed to this report.