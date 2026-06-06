Toronto Tempo look to use home court edge against Chicago Sky in battle of flawed WNBA rosters

It is a bit of a sad day. We don't have any NHL or NBA Playoff games to enjoy tonight. The Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights played last night, and there was an extra travel day for the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks who play Game 3 tomorrow.

That leaves us with baseball and women's basketball, but that isn't a complaint. Those bets cash the same as any other.

The Chicago Sky are just 4-6 for the season, and were able to grab a win on Friday night, taking down the lowly Connecticut Sun. The Sky are universally considered one of the worst-run franchises in the sport, but I'll give them a bit of credit for at least building a roster with some solid veterans on the team. They added players like Skylar Diggins, who is leading them in points and assists. Natasha Cloud provides solid defense, and Rickea Jackson was playing very well before injury.

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Still, you need to wonder what the team is actually searching for this season. At best, they will make the playoffs, but will probably be eliminated without any real shot at winning. At worst, they will finish too high to get a draft pick, but too low to make the playoffs. That is basketball franchise hell. Kamilla Cardoso is the only highly drafted player that the Sky have kept. The rest of the roster looks like pieces they just randomly picked up and hope it works.

The Toronto Tempo is in its first year of existence, so expectations are pretty low for them.

They have reason to believe there can be success, though. The Golden State Valkyries, for example, made the postseason in their inaugural season last year. They have a solid backcourt in Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey. Both have traveled around the league quite a bit, but are combining to average almost 40 points per game for the Tempo.

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The rest of the roster is fine as well. You're not going to get overly excited about a lot of the players, but they have some good talent in women like Nyara Sabally and even Kia Nurse. It feels like the team is just very inconsistent, which makes sense considering they are built from discarded pieces of other franchises.

In 10 games this season, they either win, or they lose by 10+ points. Their first two losses of the season were by three and four points, respectively, but the past three have been by 28, 19 and 15.

The Chicago Sky are not the type of team that will blow you out. They are good, but they aren't great. I don't know that they need everything to go right to win the game, but they do need Cardoso and Diggins to be heavily involved in the game to influence a win. The Tempo can almost always count on either Mabrey or Sykes to be their leading scorer. If both get going in the game, they can compete with almost anyone.

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Mabrey used to be on the Sky, and I am not sure it was a very positive experience. She may hold a grudge against them and be ready to rock them tonight. I think the Sky are better defensively, and the rebounding advantage might be on their side.

However, I think the Tempo, who have been resting since Wednesday, should have the offensive edge and home-court advantage. In a close one like this, give me the Tempo to cover the -1.5 spread.

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