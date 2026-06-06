Social media has absolute field day as Spanish national soccer team arrives in Chattanooga

The 2026 World Cup is less than a week away, and teams are making their final preparations as they gear up for a run towards soccer's most coveted trophy.

As squads from all different nations descend upon North America, it's interesting to see which cities will play host to these national teams.

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The culture shock of a team from the Middle East ending up in Kansas City or the South Korean team making their way through Philly is something many have been looking forward to ever since the news of America being a host nation for the World Cup became a reality in 2022.

Soccer fans all over social media got their wish on Saturday, as the Spanish national team made their way through the gem of the Smoky Mountains, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and it's safe to say there was some confusion as to the pairing of team and venue.

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Even the mere thought of a bunch of millionaire soccer players from metropolitan areas in Spain being exposed to East Tennessee is hilarious enough, but seeing their buses being escorted through the streets of downtown Chattanooga on a weekend while 85% of the people in the area couldn't pick some of their best players out of a lineup is a sight to behold.

The internet seemed to think so as well, as fans on X had an absolute field day with the videos coming out of the Volunteer State this weekend.

Here they are arriving at — gasp — The Embassy Suites in Chattanooga, as posh European soccer fans clutch their pearls that FIFA would dare hole a World Cup-winning nation up in such a fly-by-night establishment.

The horror!

We also got video of very dedicated fans chanting teenage sensation Lamine Yamal's name as he stepped off the team bus.

Hmm, maybe I was wrong about soccer fans in Tennessee. They seem to really know their stuff.

It is objectively hysterical thinking about a bunch of Tennessee natives cheering on an 18-year-old from Barcelona, but the game has really evolved in the 32 years since the United States last hosted a World Cup.

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In all seriousness, it's cool to see these teams arriving in America and this year's World Cup should be a fun one to watch.

Here's hoping the Spaniards enjoy their stay in the Smoky Mountains. Be sure to try the barbecue!