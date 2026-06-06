OutKick-Sports

Social media has absolute field day as Spanish national soccer team arrives in Chattanooga

The defending World Cup champions arrived at the Embassy Suites as fans on social media had a blast with the pairing

By Austin Perry OutKick
close
FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown is on as lawmakers prepare for Capitol Cup soccer match Video

FIFA World Cup 2026 countdown is on as lawmakers prepare for Capitol Cup soccer match

‘Fox & Friends’ covers the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, counting down to the global soccer event. Former USMNT Midfielder Stu Holden joins live from Audi Field to discuss the Capitol Cup congressional soccer match. Holden highlights the growing excitement for soccer in the U.S. and the national team's underdog chances in the World Cup before taking part in a lighthearted penalty-kick challenge.

The 2026 World Cup is less than a week away, and teams are making their final preparations as they gear up for a run towards soccer's most coveted trophy.

As squads from all different nations descend upon North America, it's interesting to see which cities will play host to these national teams.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

Figures of FIFA World Cup trophy and official match ball displayed at airport in Mexico City

The U.S. State Department has issued updated travel guidance for Americans planning international travel this summer, including fans attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu)

The culture shock of a team from the Middle East ending up in Kansas City or the South Korean team making their way through Philly is something many have been looking forward to ever since the news of America being a host nation for the World Cup became a reality in 2022.

Soccer fans all over social media got their wish on Saturday, as the Spanish national team made their way through the gem of the Smoky Mountains, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and it's safe to say there was some confusion as to the pairing of team and venue.

ARROWHEAD STADIUM LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS VENUE PREPARES TO HOST FIFA WORLD CUP MATCHES

Even the mere thought of a bunch of millionaire soccer players from metropolitan areas in Spain being exposed to East Tennessee is hilarious enough, but seeing their buses being escorted through the streets of downtown Chattanooga on a weekend while 85% of the people in the area couldn't pick some of their best players out of a lineup is a sight to behold.

The internet seemed to think so as well, as fans on X had an absolute field day with the videos coming out of the Volunteer State this weekend.

A clock marking 30 days to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico with people walking nearby

Mexico will host World Cup matches in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey, and travelers are encouraged to review the latest U.S. travel advisories before their trip. (Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images)

Here they are arriving at — gasp — The Embassy Suites in Chattanooga, as posh European soccer fans clutch their pearls that FIFA would dare hole a World Cup-winning nation up in such a fly-by-night establishment.

The horror!

We also got video of very dedicated fans chanting teenage sensation Lamine Yamal's name as he stepped off the team bus.

Hmm, maybe I was wrong about soccer fans in Tennessee. They seem to really know their stuff.

It is objectively hysterical thinking about a bunch of Tennessee natives cheering on an 18-year-old from Barcelona, but the game has really evolved in the 32 years since the United States last hosted a World Cup.

OUTKICK IS NOW ON THE FOX APP: CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Coins featuring FIFA World Cup designs arranged on a surface

Coins featuring FIFA World Cup designs are displayed on a surface.

In all seriousness, it's cool to see these teams arriving in America and this year's World Cup should be a fun one to watch.

Here's hoping the Spaniards enjoy their stay in the Smoky Mountains. Be sure to try the barbecue!

Austin Perry is a writer for OutKick.

Close modal

Continue